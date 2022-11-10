Heading into year two of Defiance College men’s basketball head coach Josh Gibson’s tenure, the name of the game is potential. And with minimal roster turnover and a large freshman class, there is plenty of it to go around.
The experience is there as well returning from a Yellow Jackets squad that posted an 11-11, 9-6 HCAC record, their first plus .500 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference record since 2016. The most notable of which being the runner-up for HCAC Player of the Year in 2021-22 Marell Jordan.
Jordan uses his COVID-year and returns to Defiance after testing out the transfer portal in the offseason. He more importantly though returns as the team’s leading scorer (18.9 ppg), leading assister (2.9 apg), second-best rebounder (5.7 rpg) and their leading stealer (2.3) from a season ago.
“He’s (Jordan) on a mission. He’s been locked in every minute of every day that we’ve been together collectively and knowing what he did last year, this guy has no ceiling really, for us and the things that he can do,” Gibson said of his returning super senior guard.
That mission though, can’t be accomplished without the help of those around him and Jordan has put his best foot forward in that aspect as well.
“He’s come in, he’s been bought in and been a resource for those young guys, not just as someone who can answer questions, which he has, but just as an example with how he has been attacking practice every day,” Gibson said. “Sometimes the best thing as a coach you can do is get out of the way … having a guy with that type of experience, there’s no substitute for it.”
But the thing that maybe stands out even more about this DC squad, is their depth and youth which was infused with both local and non-local talent this season.
The most prominent area of need for the Yellow Jackets was their height as they lost both of their starting forwards and two of their top three rebounders from a season ago in senior Tyler Andrew (12.6 ppg, 6.5 rpg) and sophomore Andre Edwards (6 ppg, 5.4 rpg), who left due to a better educational opportunity.
The team currently rosters 22 players which is up from last year’s total of 16 despite losing five players from that roster. Eight of those players are freshman, and three of those freshman are listed as centers, brought in specifically to deal with the height exodus.
Their two returning forwards in junior Easton Lewis and sophomore Jake Segulin averaged only 6.4 and 8.5 minutes last season respectively. Landen Swanner, who started every game last season is listed as a guard or forward, but played at a wing all season.
Segulin (1.5 ppg, 1.6 rpg) and Lewis will be prime prospects to fill that forward void but they will have compeition from a host of freshman that bring with them a lot of height. The influx of freshman was simply described by Gibson.
“Outside of Jake, who’s grown about 20 pounds and has really worked on his game, most of our size are freshman,” he said. “And we’ve got some big ones.”
The biggest is 6-foot-10, 310-pound Mishawaka, Indiana native Cole Wojciechowski. Chillicothe, Ohio native and Unioto High School graduate Evan Park (6-7, 21) as well as Liberty Center alumni Evan Conrad (6-5, 225) will also compete for playing time and Gibson had good things to say about all three.
“Evan Conrad is a physical guy who loves to do the dirty work and looks for no recognition. He’s just that guy who helps you win games,” Gibson said of the LC native. “Then Evan Park, he’s a little bit taller and whereas Conrad is such a physical rebounder Evan Parks is an extremely talented scorer. He’s a shooter and he’s got post moves with both hands. And then Cole Wojciechowski is a very large human, but he’s got good hands and is a great kid.”
In their 92-27 exhibition loss to Division I Oakland on Monday, Conrad got starting nod but it was a free for for all for the Jackets as they saw 20 different players hit the floor in the loss to the Golden Grizzlies.
As for the guard position, that’s where the the Yellow Jackets bring back experience as alongside Jordan will be senior Dejsani Beamon and Swanner, who were the only two players that started every single game a year ago. All three got the start against Oakland.
Beamon was a distributor, leading the team in assists alongside Jordan with 3.2 a game while placing fourth in rebounds per game (3.5) and third in points per game (8.9) last year. Swanner, a 6-foot-7 wing with lights out shooting ability provided the Yellow Jackets with a spark on numerous occasions last year and took the most threes on the team (4.3) but also made the most threes as he shot a team-best 40.4% from deep.
The fourth starter on Monday though, was Kiewaun Graham, who returns to the Yellow Jackets with unfinished business. Graham, a transfer from Siena Heights where he scored 10 points a contest last season, got his college start at Defiance, starting every single game in the 2017-18 season and coming second on the team in scoring (11.5). He also led the team with 1.8 assists per game and was third in rebounding at 3.9 boards per game. The Yellow Jackets went 3-22, 2-16 HCAC that season.
“He’s (Graham) played in this league before successfully. He can do a lot of things and he’s another veteran presence that we’ve added to this team,” Gibson said. “He had some things that he felt he left undone and he’s really been on a mission to come back and be a leader.”
Also coming from Sienna Heights is Toledo Bowsher is 6-foot-2 junior Toledo Bowsher graduate Sherod Brooks. Gibson says that both of the Sienna Heights transfers will get “big minutes” for the Yellow Jackets.
Off the bench will come a host of players that include Jabryis Heidelburg (2.2 ppg, 2.1 apg), Clay McCorkle, who played only nine games a year ago after returning from an ACL injury, Te Jones (4.2 ppg), formerly Avonte Jones, and Jerome Johnson (5 ppg, 39.5 3P%). The newcomers in freshman and Ayersville High School product Jakob Trevino, brothers from Hopewell-Loudon Jordyn and Ried Jury, 6-foot-8 wing Cam Martin, who Gibson says has all-conference potential and Marion Harding graduate Riley Keeran will also compete for time. Devin Goodwyn (Jr. 5-10), Will Gehlhausen (So., 6-1), Grant Johnson (Sr., 5-9) also return from last year’s squad.
The rotation and how all of these pieces will fit is still a work in progress for the coaching staff, but Gibson believes the potential is there, so long as the players are willing to play their roles.
“I think the biggest key is going to be staying together and just staying bought into the idea that it’s all about what can I give up for what I can become. I know that’s cliche, but it’s cliche for a reason, because it works,” Gibson said. “We have guys on this team that on last year’s team or on another team they are 20-plus minute guys. And they are going to have a choice to make on whether they want to look somewhere else or stay here and dominate their four or five minutes and be a part of potentially something really special.”
Defiance will kick off their season with the Purple and Gold Tournament this weekend as they’ll welcome Miami University-Middletown to the Weaner Center on Friday at 6 p.m. and Wilmington on Saturday at 3 p.m.
