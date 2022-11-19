Defiance College men's basketball saw the three raining down on Saturday afternoon as they downed Adrian 88-79, ending a two-game losing streak.
DC men's basketball ends two-game skid with win over Adrian
The Yellow Jackets (2-2) shot 17-of-36 (47%) from three and saw eight different players knock one down from range with six knocking down at least two.
Marell Jordan was the leader on the shooting front as he put up an impressive double-double with a game-high 25 points and 10 rebounds on 6-of-11 shooting, 4-of-6 from three and 9-of-9 from the free throw line. He also tied for the team-lead in assists with Easton Lewis with four.
Te Jones was fantastic off the bench as well scoring 17 points, and going 3-of-5 from three and 6-of-10 from the field. Landen Swanner was the only other Yellow Jacket in double figures a nice 13-point, six rebound day for the sophmore wing.
Adrian (1-2) were led by Victor Sheffey's 20 points with De'Ovion Price just behind him with 18.
Defiance isn't in action again until after the Thanksgiving break as they'll travel to Manchester (Ind.) to take on the Spartans in their Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference opener on Wednesday. Nov. 30.
ADRIAN (79) - Jordan 2; Sheffey 20; Price 18; Seifert 12; Lawson 8; Clay 2; Rightnowar 0; Duvall 0; Bellamy 6; Rechsteiner 2; Chrismon 9. Totals: 26-60 22-27 79
DEFIANCE (88) - Conrad 4; McCorkle 6; Jordan 25; Graham 6; Swanner 13; Beamon 3; Heidelburg 2; Lewis 4; Jones 17; Segulin 2; Johnson 6; Brooks 0. Totals: 27-63 17-21 88.
Three-point goals: Adrian 5-15 (Seifert 2-5, Price 1-3, Sheffey 1-2, Chrismon 1-1), Defiance 17-36 (Jordan 4-6, Jones 3-5, Swanner 2-7, Johnson 2-5, Graham 2-4, McCorkle 2-3, Beamon 1-1, Lewis 1-2). Rebounds: Adrian 33 (Seifert 11), Defiance 42 (Jordan 10). Turnover: Adrian 11, Defiance 15.
Adrian 39 40 - 79
Defiance 42 46 - 88
