DC Alma MBK.jpg

Defiance senior Kiewaun Graham rises for a layup in DC’s 84-69 loss to Alma at the Weaner Center on Wednesday.

 Jeff Long/C-N Photo

Defiance College men’s basketball shot just 35% from the field on Wednesday as they fell for the second-straight time at home in a 84-69 loss to Alma.

Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments