Defiance College men’s basketball shot just 35% from the field on Wednesday as they fell for the second-straight time at home in a 84-69 loss to Alma.
The Yellow Jackets (1-2) led by as much as nine points in the first half and led 36-29 at half. Marell Jordan who totaled 24 and 30 points in the team’s first two game struggled though, failing to score in the first half on 0-of-3 shooting. Te Jones led the way for Defiance with nine points off the bench.
They were able to maintain the lead five minutes into the second half until a Peyton Bush layup followed by a Tyshaun Walker corner three gave Alma (1-1) a 48-45 lead that they never relinquished. From that point the Scots went on a 36-24 run to end the game and pickup their first win of the season.
Jordan ended the game with five points on 1-of-9 shooting and 3-of-4 shooting from the free throw line. He led the team in assists with five. Kiewaun Graham led the team in scoring with 16 points and rebounding with five boards. Landen Swanner scored 12 points while Dejsani Beamon and Jones each totaled 10 off the bench.
For Alma, it was Walker who led all scorers with 26 points while also adding five assists and four steals. Connor Riley was right behind him with 22 points and eight rebounds. No one else on the team scored more than 10.
As a team the Yellow Jackets were out rebounded 39-37 and committed 22 turnovers to just 12 for Alma.
ALMA (84) - Judsen 3; Moore-Pierce 10; Walker 26; Deyman 6; Riley 22; Bush 9; Constant 2; Griffin 0; Neff 0; Meister 6; Glenn Jr. 0; Young 0; Bourdeau 0. Totals: 32-72 7-27 84.
DEFIANCE (69) — Conrad 2; McCorkle 6; Jordan 5; Graham 16; Swanner 12; Beamon 10; Martin 0; Heidelburg 0; Lewis 0; Wojciechowski 2; Park 2; Jones 10; Segulin 2; Johnson 0; Brooks 2. Totals 20-56 22-26 69.
Three-point goals: Alma 7-27 (Walker 3-8, Deyman 2-6, Moore-Pierce 1-7, Bush 1-1), Defiance 7-18 (Graham 2-5, Swanner 2-4, McCorkle 1-2, Jones 1-2, Dejsani Beamon 1-1). Rebounds: Alma 39 (Riley 9), Defiance 37 (Graham 5). Turnovers: Alma 12, Defiance 22.
Alma 29 55 — 84
Defiance 36 33 — 69
