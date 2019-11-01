In head coach Scott Cutter’s fifth season at the helm of the Defiance College men’s basketball program, the Jacket skipper has confidence in the team’s growth following back-to-back 3-22 campaigns.
Plagued by youth and inconsistency a year ago, the Jackets are a year older and another year experienced in the grind of Division III college hoops heading into 2018-19. The upcoming campaign’s squad still has its share of new faces with 12 freshmen and six sophomores on the youthful roster but Cutter expressed optimism about the 2019-2020 campaign.
“From a record standpoint, it’s certainly not what is expected with the basketball program here and not what we were hoping for,” said Cutter, now 27-74 as head coach at DC. “But some really good things happened with our team. 10 of our 15 guys were freshmen last year, which is incredibly young and for us, we’re looking for growth and then we’re looking to keep those guys for the following year and both of those things happened.
“There’s some really talented players that had really good freshman years. Already three of them, maybe the five best freshmen in our league last year were on our team.”
Coupled with a solid recruiting effort, Cutter has positive hopes.
“Last year we were playing (Division I) Oakland (University) in an exhibition in the first week of December,” recalled Cutter. “We made our first sub and I looked out there and we have five freshmen on the court against a Division I team that was a 3-pointer away from making the NCAA Tournament last year and I looked at myself like ‘This is insane.’”
The Yellow Jackets’ top three scorers return from last season in forward Tyler Andrew (So., 6-5, 13.2 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 2.1 apg, 46.2 percent 3-point shooting), guard Sean Tyson (So., 5-10, 11.2 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 4.1 apg) and guard Marell Jordan (So., 6-2, 11 ppg, 4 rpg).
That core trio, coupled with 6-4 junior forward Micaiah Cox (3.5 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 19 games played), a Fort Recovery product provides some experience to go along with a solid group of freshman contributors.
Western Buckeye League Player of the Year and first team all-Ohio point guard Owen Hiegel of Ottawa-Glandorf will likely see plenty of playing time for Cutter as a freshman after averaging 19.7 points and four assists per game running Tyson McGlaughlin’s up-tempo offense at O-G.
Freshman sharpshooter Jack Kolar (6-3) will also play a role early on after a solid career at Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy and Stryker star Chase Glock, last year’s Buckeye Border Conference Player of the Year, will also see playing time.
“This freshman class is talented and one nice thing about it is they’re additions to our team and pieces to our team but unlike last year, we’re not totally reliant on the freshman,” said Cutter. “It takes a little bit of pressure off for sure. Kolar had seven threes in our alumni scrimmage on Saturday. He’s a really good shooter, when it’s all said and done, he might be the best shooter I’ve ever coached.”
The seeds of that positive improvement were on display Wednesday in the Jackets’ first exhibition contest of the season at NAIA Division II Concordia University in Ann Arbor, Mich. After trailing by 12 in the first half and by eight with just 42 seconds left, DC rallied back to stun the Cardinals 79-78, led by three straight 3-pointers in the game’s final minute by Tyler Andrew.
Andrew led the team with 18 points, one of five players in double figures. Kolar had 12 points while Tyson tallied 11 points and 10 assists and Cox also scored 11. Jordan tallied 15 points and six rebounds as the Jackets’ sixth man in the win.
Offense, which was a struggle at times last season as DC averaged 68 points per contest, will be something Cutter aims to see improvement in this year.
“We’ve got a bunch of guys that can really shoot the basketball, it’s been fun to watch,” said Cutter. “Maybe the most enjoyable part for me with our team is it’s truly unselfish. (We’re seeing) a lot of extra passes, and not really caring who’s scoring on the offensive end of the floor. It’s been really fun to watch so far.”
Defiance stumbled to a 1-17 finish in league play last season, the lone league win coming against Anderson after an 0-12 start in the HCAC. In the 2018-19 campaign, however, 10 of the 22 losses came by single digits, including a double-OT setback to Mount St. Joseph and a one-point loss to Earlham.
“I thought last year we relied on freshmen in the big moments to go create when we had to and that is really hard,” said Cutter. “That’s not normal to have to do that and now we’re in a situation where we’ve had some guys that have some experience, know how to handle certain situations and it’s not going to be too big.”
“Right now, our team GPA is 3.0, which is a huge deal for our program. That’s our guys taking care of business in the classroom, which is our first priority as college students,” said Cutter. “There’s behind-the-scenes things that are happening right now that let me know that the program is headed in the right direction, regardless of wins and losses.
“Now on the court, I expect to see results. I’m not going to go on record and guarantee anything from a conference championship standpoint, but I’m not saying we can’t win it either. I think we have a chance to have a really good year. Scoring the basketball will not be an issue for this team. It’s defense and rebounding (that are key) with such a young team.”
The Yellow Jackets will play another exhibition contest at Division I Ball State University on Tuesday at 7 p.m. before opening the regular season on home planks against Westminster (Pa.) College on Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Weaner Center.
