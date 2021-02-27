After a lengthy layoff of competition due to the coronavirus, the Defiance College men’s golf team is scheduled to be back in action this Saturday when taking part in the Music City Shootout, a one-day, 18-hole event hosted by Franklin College at Nashville National Golf Links in Joelton, Tennessee.
Defiance did not play last spring or in the fall. The last time the Yellow Jackets competed on a golf course was when they hosted the Defiance College Fall Invitational at Ironwood Golf Club in Wauseon on Oct. 19, 2019.
“This past year has been very disappointing for our players,” DC head coach Allen Curtiss said. “Some of our players, depending where they are from, were not even allowed to play golf until late summer. We used the fall to practice and bond as a team since we have so many new players this year. I feel that it has been an asset from that standpoint.”
In mid-March 2020, Defiance was set to begin its spring season in the Pinehurst area of North Carolina. Curtiss and his Yellow Jackets made the trip south for the Deercroft Spring Break Invite, hosted by St. Andrews University at Deercroft Golf Course in Wagram, only to have the event canceled as COVID-19 was quickly spreading.
Now, the 2020-21 DC squad – consisting of one senior and four freshmen – is more than ready to start playing some golf.
"I understand that they all are chomping at the bit to return to competition,” Curtiss said. “This year has given us a greater appreciation of the opportunities we have been given to compete and represent Defiance College.”
Leading the Yellow Jackets into the upcoming campaign is their lone senior, Hayden Clingaman (Stryker). He is a three-year veteran of the DC program who was the squad’s top finisher in all five tournaments played in the fall of 2019. Steady and consistent, Clingaman shot between 77 and 84 over nine rounds that fall.
“He has been everything that a coach can ask for as a student and leader on the golf course for us during these trying times,” Curtiss said of Clingaman.
Joining Clingaman on this year’s roster are four very promising newcomers in Dan Burgoyne (Twinsburg, Ohio/Twinsburg), Brenden Garvin (Vancouver, Wash./Prairie), Ethan Mullins (Louisville, Ky./Male) and Collin Parker (Madison Heights, Mich./Lamphere).
“We have four freshmen who all have the ability to be very good college golfers,” Curtiss said. “The future is bright for our freshman class.”
One first-year player that Curtiss highlighted and feels could make an immediate impact is Burgoyne.
“I would have to say that right now Dan Burgoyne is beginning to understand what it takes to be a great college golfer,” Curtiss said.
As with most sports during the pandemic, scheduling for golf has been extremely difficult for Curtiss.
“Our schedule for this spring has been a Chinese jigsaw puzzle. With all the restrictions different conferences have placed on their member schools as to who they can play, we have had to make several adjustments to our spring schedule,” Curtiss said. “It is finally set and we will be facing a very challenging schedule on some very nice courses. We have more of a conference flavor this year in our opponents, which will make it fun and interesting. In the past, we may only see some of our southern conference members at the HCAC Championship. Times have changed and this might be a great outcome for HCAC golf.”
Within the HCAC, Curtiss pointed out five programs that he and the rest of the conference are trying to catch up with.
“The top five teams are Transylvania, Rose-Hulman, Mount St. Joseph, Hanover and Franklin. The rest of us are trying to grow up to be able to compete with the big five of men’s golf in the HCAC,” Curtiss said. “How we do that is the big question. The answer is competing against them regularly and learning what it takes to be a champion.”
After traveling south to open its spring season last year but not being able to play competitively, Curtiss and his players are hoping for a more complete campaign in the spring of 2021.
“We have now been given back our opportunity to return to our field of dreams,” Curtiss concluded. “I know that we will cherish our opportunities we have for this spring.”
