TERRE HAUTE, Ind. -- A lengthy trip to west-central Indiana proved successful for the Defiance College women's basketball squad on Saturday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets, for the first time since 2015, defeated Rose-Hulman 53-43 to to stay undefeated in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference action.
"For our seniors, it was their first win at Rose-Hulman," said Defiance coach Allan King, Jr. "They know what we can accomplish this year."
A back-and-forth opening to the contest saw the sides swap the lead before Defiance tallied a six point run to regain control before the quarter break. The second quarter similarly saw Rose pull a slight advantage before Defiance posted four points in the final minute to take a 29-24 lead into the break. With the lead coming out of the locker room, the Yellow Jackets never let the hosts get within four points for the remainder of the action.
DC shot 38.9 percent from the field, the second-highest rate for the program thus far this season. The Yellow Jackets went six-of-nine (66.7 percent) from the charity stripe while also reeling in 37 rebounds as compared to the Fightin' Engineers' 33.
Defensively, Defiance held Rose to just one-of-seven from deep and a 36.5 percent mark from the floor. The teams held equal footing on the turnover front as each side finished with 16.
"It all started with Josi Wolf," King said of the DC defense. "Their kids inside are good and athletic. She got some stops and battled for rebounds. Taylor Day didn't score much, but she played some great defense. Our bench was in to it too. It was a great effort."
For the Yellow Jackets, numerous players found their stride on the offensive side of the ball. Lexie Sparks (Trenton/Kings) led the way with 16 points from the bench while also dishing out three assists. She did it while playing just 15 minutes.
"That's not a normal stat line," admitted King. "She's been staying ready. She's a capable scorer. Her three assists were also huge."
Kaylyn Pickens (Ft. Wayne, Ind./R. Nelson Snider) finished the contest with 12 points, marking back-to-back double-digit performances for the junior. On the glass, Wolf (LaRue/Elgin Local) grabbed a team-high six rebounds while also recording nine points.
Defiance improves to 2-4 on the season and 2-0 in HCAC play. The Yellow Jackets get a week off before hosting Hanover at 1 p.m. Saturday.
"Three games in five days, then a week off," said King, explaining the DC schedule. "We also have finals this week. It'll be good for us. We have a tough team we'll see next Saturday."
DEFIANCE (53) - Pickens 12; Day 1; Wolf 9; Speed 8; Carruthers 0; Sims 0; Martin 0; Sparks 16; Criblez 0; Steibrunner 5; Townley 2. Totals 21-54 6-9 53.
ROSE-HULMAN (43) - Webster 8; Woody 12; Jester 5; Lewman 4; Igiehon 4; Wilson 4; Barlow 2; Burnham 4. Totals 19-52 4-12.
Three-point goals: Defiance 5-14 (Speed 2-2, Sparks 2-3, Steinbrunner 1-2, Day 0-1, Sims 0-1, Martin 0-2, Townley 0-3). Rose-Hulman 1-7 (Woody 1-3, Barlow 0-1, Jester 0-3). Rebounds: Defiance 37 (Wolf 6), Rose-Hulman 33 (Igiehon 11). Turnovers: Defiance 16, Rose-Hulman 16.
Defiance 13 16 10 14 - 53
Rose-Hulman 9 15 8 11 - 43
