In what has been a staple of Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference basketball, the Defiance College men’s and women’s programs will embark on their first combined road trip as the teams head to Terre Haute, Indiana to face the Fightin’ Engineers of Rose-Hulman.
The two Defiance team can not be more different with the storylines. The women will play for the third time in five days, while the men will see action of the first time since Nov. 22-23.
The DC women’s team start action will a game against Rose-Hulman at 1 p.m.
“Everything is new with this team,” said Defiance women’s coach Allan King, Jr. “We do have to travel and stay the night. The biggest thing we’re worried about is prepping once we get there.”
Defiance is 1-4, but is a leg up on the conference with a 56-54 win Tuesday over Anderson. They followed that with a Wednesday contest at Ohio Wesleyan, where they fell 69-56.
Sophomore guard Taylor Day leads the Yellow Jackets in scoring at 11.2 points, plus she is pulling down 5.6 rebounds per game. She is joined in the backcourt by junior Kalyn Pickens, who is second on the team with 8.6 points and also dishes out 2.0 assists per game.
Senior forward Danielle Carruthers has been a force inside, averaging 5.8 points and 7.8 rebounds so far in five games.
Rose-Hulman comes in at 1-4 overall and will play its first conference game Saturday. The Engineers have just nine players on the roster and are averaging just 46 points per game. The one win came in their last outing. They beat St. Mary-of-the-Woods 66-61 on Wednesday.
“Their record might not show it, but they are a good team,” admitted King. “Two of their opponents are top-25 teams.”
Senior guard Hannah Woody is the only player in double figures in points, averaging 11.4 points a contest. Inside, freshman forward Nosa Igiehon has 8.4 points and 8.0 per game.
“They are a really good offensive rebounding team,” the Defiance coach said of the Engineers.
With a young team, King wants to be ready for Rose-Hulman.
“They are a program that has competed for championships in the conference,” King said of the Engineers. “Rose-Hulman traditionally has had good, hard physical defense. The gameplan for us is to try to move the ball.”
While the women will be playing for the third time this week, the Defiance College men’s team will see action for the first time in 14 days when they wrap up the HCAC doubleheader at 3 p.m.
The Yellow Jackets enter the HCAC lidlifter with a perfect 5-0 mark.
“The break was great for our guys,” admitted DC men’s coach Scott Cutter. “We have some guys from outside the area so it was nice for them to get to go home for Thanksgiving.”
The Yellow Jackets have been off since playing in the Coach Connor Classic at Thomas More on Nov. 22-23, where they picked up wins against Akron-Wayne (82-73) and Kent St.-Tuscarawas (83-82).
It’ll also be the first true road game of the season for the Yellow Jackets, who have played three games in the Weaner Center and two neutral games.
Five players are averaging double digits in points for a Defiance teams that is scoring 81.8 points per game. Sophomore guard Sean Tyson leads with 14.2 points in 30.8 minutes of action per game. Sophomore forward Tyler Andrew is tallying 13.6 points a game in 30.4 minutes a night.
Both players are helping all over the floor. Tyson also has 4.2 rebounds and leads the team with 6.6 assists. Andrew is pulling down 5.0 rebounds and also has 2.2 assists.
Junior guard Micaiah Cox averages 11.8 points and 4.4 rebounds and freshman guard Jack Kolar is averaging 10.4 points and 4.2 rebounds a game.
Off the bench, sophomore Marell Jordan is adding 11,6 points.
Rose-Hulman comes in 2-5 and 0-1 in the HCAC. The Engineers dropped their league opener to Manchester 83-77 Wednesday night.
The Engineers come in scoring 71.6 points a game.
“Traditionally, they play a motion offense,” Cutter said of Rose-Hulman. “They are an older team and a tough, physical team.”
Junior guard Craig McGee does everything for the Engineers. He leads the team in scoring (16.8), rebounds (8.4) and assists (6.2).
“He’s a really good player,” said Cutter, talking about McGee. “He’s in the conversation to be conference player of the year.”
Junior forward Trey Wurtz adds 10.9 points and senior forward John Czarnecki averages 10.3 points and 4.7 rebonds for Rose-Hulman.
“It’s just different,” Cutter said of facing the Engineers. “Rose-Hulman plays different than any of the teams on our schedule. It’s a challenge, but we’ll be ready for it.”
Defensively, Cutter knows he’ll see a tough team Saturday.
“Traditionally, they play a solid halfcourt man-to-man defense,” closed the Defiance coach. “They are in the conversation to be one of, if not the most, physical teams we’ll see all year.”
