NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. – The Defiance College women’s basketball team made the short journey to Manchester University for Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference action Wednesday evening. The Yellow Jackets fell to the Spartans by a final score of 54-40.
Defiance posted a strong start to the contest as Taylor Steinbrunner and Lexie Sparks combined for 10 points in the first quarter. Alongside a three from Briana Townley (Paulding), the Yellow Jackets took the lead into the second period of action.
Despite another 13 points in the second for DC, the Spartans were able to pull ahead and take the lead into the locker rooms, courtesy of a 100 percent mark from beyond the arc.
The host’s defense proved strong in the second half of action as they held Defiance held to just 14 points.
As a team, DC shot 29.1 percent from the floor in the road affair. On the glass, the Yellow Jackets out-rebounded the Spartans 38-36 as Townley reeled in a team-best eight boards.
Offensively, Sparks led the Purple and Gold with 11 points, her sixth consecutive double-digit performance.
The Yellow Jackets fall to 4-10 on the season and 3-4 in HCAC play. DC will return to action on Saturday as they welcome Mount St. Joseph to the Weaner Center for a 1 p.m. tip.
DEFIANCE (40) – Sims 0; Day 5; Wolf 6; Steinbrunner 7; Speed 3; Pickens 2; Martin 0; Sparks 11; Criblez 1; Francis 0; Carruthers 0; Townley 5. Totals 16-55 4-7 40.
MANCHESTER (54) – Bieghler 4; Nash 8; Weaver 15; Lindsey 10; Miller 6; Carder 2; Fillmore 2; Walker 0; Shepherd 7. Totals 18-51 11-16 54.
Three-point goals: Defiance (4-13) – Day 0-1, Steinbrunner 1-4, Martin 0-2, Sparks 2-4, Townley 1-2. Manchester (7-22) – Bieghler 0-1, Nash 1-3, Weaver 4-8, Lindsey 2-8, Fillmore 0-1, Walker 0-1. Rebounds: Defiance 38 (Townley 8), Manchester 36 (Miller 8). Turnovers: Defiance 21, Manchester 16.
Defiance 13 13 8 6 – 40
Manchester 12 16 13 13 – 54
