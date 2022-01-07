Due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols in both the Defiance College men’s and women’s basketball programs, Saturday’s scheduled Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader at Transylvania has been cancelled.
The men’s program (5-5, 3-1 HCAC) announced on Tuesday that all team-related activities would be paused until Monday, Jan. 10, which caused both a Wednesday game with Bluffton (4-7, 0-4) and Saturday’s game against the Pioneers (6-5, 1-3) to be cancelled.
The DC women (7-4, 2-3 HCAC) played their scheduled home contest against Bluffton (7-5, 2-3), falling to the rival Beavers 76-71 in overtime to snap a three-game winning streak. The program announced Thursday afternoon that Saturday’s game with Transylvania was cancelled.
No make-up dates have been announced as of yet for the three affected games.
Both programs saw their leading scorers sidelined in their most recent contests as senior guard Marell Jordan (22.7 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 3.9 apg, 2.2 spg) missed the Jacket men’s most recent game on Jan. 1 against Mount St. Joseph, as did senior Tyler Andrew. The women’s squad did not have leader Nysha Speed (14.2 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.8 spg) in the loss to Bluffton.
The next scheduled game for both DC squads is currently scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 12 with the men traveling to Anderson (8-4, 3-2) and the women playing host to the Ravens (5-7, 2-3) at 7:30 p.m.
