TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – The Defiance College men's basketball team opened Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play on Saturday afternoon with an 83-73 road win over the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Fightin' Engineers at Hulbert Arena.
Defiance, now a perfect 6-0 overall this season, was coming off a two-week layoff with its last game being played on Nov. 23.
After Rose-Hulman – which drops to 2-6 overall and 0-2 in the HCAC – scored the contest's first eight points, the Yellow Jackets stormed back to lead, 31-18, before holding a 42-33 edge at halftime. DC upped its advantage to 67-53, its largest of the afternoon, before the Fightin' Engineers went on a 15-1 run to tie the contest at 68-68. Defiance pulled away down the stretch by making 8-of-8 free throws in the final minute.
Both teams took the majority of their shots from three-point territory with the Yellow Jackets connecting on 12 of 36 (33.3 percent) and RHIT 7 of 32 (21.9). At the foul line, DC knocked down 19 of 25 (76.0 percent) while the hosts were just 6 of 11 (54.5). Defiance had 11 turnovers with Rose-Hulman committing 19.
The Yellow Jackets overcame an impressive effort from Rose-Hulman standout Craig McGee, who recorded a triple-double in the loss for the Engineers with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.
For the winners, Micaiah Cox posted a game-high 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the floor, including 4 of 6 from behind the three-point arc.
Sean Tyson came up with 17 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals while Tyler Andrew also scored 17, going 6-of-6 at the free throw line.
Off the bench, the Jackets got big contributions from freshman Avonte Jones, who recorded 11 points and four assists, and Marell Jordan, who was credited with seven rebounds and a game-best four steals.
DC comes home to play Oberlin College in a non-conference contest on Tuesday. Tipoff at the Karl H. Weaner Community Center is scheduled at 7:30 p.m.
DEFIANCE (83) - Hiegel 0; Tyason 17; Kolar 9; Andrew 17; Cox 19; Perkins 5; Jones 11; Jordan 5; Glock 0; Johnson 0. Totals 26-61 19-25 83.
ROSE-HULMAN (73) - Lake 9; McGee 16; Hicks 9; Wurtz 13; Czarnecki 5; Saadatnezhadi 6; Jackson 2; Back 5; Callahan 2; Chaplin 0; Combs 6. Totals 30-63 6-11 73.
Three-point goals: Defiance 12-36 (Cox 4, Kolar 3, Andrew 3, Tyson, Jones), Rose-Hulman 7-32 (Saadatnezhadi 2, McGee, Hicks, Wurtz, Czarnecki, Combs). Rebounds: Defiance 30 (Jordan 7), Rose-Hulman 45 (McGee 10). Turnovers: Defiance 11, Rose-Hulman 19.
Defiance 42 41 - 83
Rose-Hulman 33 40 - 73
