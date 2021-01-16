The season debuts of the Defiance College men’s and women’s hoops squads got off to a sluggish start on Friday as a 23-7 disadvantage in the second quarter sunk the Lady Jackets’ hopes against Bluffton in an 80-67 setback before a second-half scoring surge came up short for the DC men as Bluffton prevailed, 71-64.
In the women’s contest, a quick 8-0 run gave the Beavers (7-1) an early 12-4 lead to get some separation from Defiance. The Jackets battled back as a three-point play from Nicole Sims and a 3-pointer from McKenzie Cooper got DC right back into things at 18-16 with 1:02 in the opening period. A Claire Myree triple with 45 ticks in the quarter ended up being the spark of an 11-2 run that sealed the Jackets’ fate as Emma Saltzman capped a dominant second quarter with a pair of free throws to send the Beavers into halftime up 44-24.
Paulding product and DC sophomore forward Briana Townley paced the Jackets with 12 points, including a pair of 3-pointers while Sims and junior Taylor Day each had nine.
Brianna Gillig was dominant for the Beavers with 28 points and seven rebounds. Maddie Fitzpatrick had 12 markers while Saltzman and Taylor Malson each had 10.
In the men’s contest, a sluggish start was too much for DC to overcome. The Jackets, making their first appearance of the year, missed 10 of their first 12 shots and fell behind by double digits by the halfway point of the first half. Bluffton swelled its lead to 39-17 at the halftime break on a Dezman Brown 3-pointer with 1:38 left to go and led by 22 with 9:16 left following a Mike Ketner bucket.
The Jackets were far from resigned to their fate with a pair of Jack Kolar triples sandwiching a jumper from Stryker product Chase Glock and suddenly it was an 11-point margin with 6:41 left.
Freshman Dan Luers later stole a pass and converted it coast-to-coast to make it a seven-point game at 63-56 with 3:22 left but the Jackets got no closer than seven as the clock ran out on the rally.
Kolar finished with 20 points and five triples on the day for the Jackets while Luers tallied 17 points, four rebounds and three assists in his first collegiate game. Andrew added 10 points and eight boards.
The Beavers and Jackets will renew their rivalry clash in Bluffton on Saturday afternoon with the women competing at 2 p.m. and the men at 4 p.m.
Women
BLUFFTON (80) — Gillig 28; Fitzpatrick 12; Malson 10; Saltzman 10; Hemminger 6; Shardo 5; Henry 3; Myree 3; Parkins 2; Schneider 1; Brock 0; Cavanaugh 0. Totals 28-64 11-16 80.
DEFIANCE (67) - Townley 12; Sims 9; Day 9; Esposito 7; Cooper 7; Sparks 7; Speed 5; Gillig 4; Good 3; Brinkman 2; Steinbrunner 2; Pickens 0; Criblez 0; Francis 0; Wolf 0. Totals 20-53 20-27 67.
Three-point goals: Bluffton 13-30 (Gillig 4-5, Fitzpatrick 2-3, Hemminger 2-3, Malson 2-6, Myree 1-1, Henry 1-2, Shardo 1-4), Defiance 7-19 (Sparks 2-3, Townley 2-3, Esposito 1-1, Cooper 1-2, Speed 1-3. Rebounds: Bluffton 43 (Gillig 7), Defiance 28 (Cooper 5). Turnovers: Bluffton 18, Defiance 20.
Bluffton 21 23 16 20 — 80
Defiance 17 7 22 21 — 67
Men
BLUFFTON (71) - Cosby 20; Brown 11; Bruns 9; Ketner 8; Rich 8; Peaks 8; Frey 4; Rose 3; James 0; Kenney 0. Totals 28-58 9-12 71.
DEFIANCE (64) — Kolar 20; Luers 17; Andrew 10; Glock 8; Heidelberg 3; Johnson 3; Jones 2; Awls 1; Keifer 0; Dewese 0. Totals 23-56 11-15 64.
Three-point goals: Bluffton 6-20 (Brown 2-5, Ketner 2-7, Rose 1-2, Bruns 1-2), Defiance 7-18 (Kolar 5-9, Johnson 1-2, Luers 1-3). Rebounds: Bluffton 43 (Rich 11), Defiance 25 (Andrew, Glock 8). Turnovers: Bluffton 18, Defiance 12.
Bluffton 39 32 — 71
Defiance 17 47 — 64
