Tracy Spencer has been named an assistant cross country and track and field coach for both the men’s and women’s programs at Defiance College. Spencer will work with all aspects of the teams under head coach Nathan Christianson.
“We are extremely excited to hire Coach Spencer. He comes highly recommended and he brings a wealth of experience and knowledge,” said Christianson.
Spencer joins the Yellow Jackets after spending two seasons as an assistant coach with the track and field program at Ohio Wesleyan University. While at OWU, Spencer coached one All-American and several NCAC Champions in both the men and women’s long and triple jump, hurdles, 100 meters, 4x100 & 4x400 meters relays. During his tenure at OWU, Spencer coached several athletes to new school records.
Prior to his time at OWU, Spencer served as Head Track and Field Coach at Thousand Oaks High School for six years. He put together five-time league champions in the 110-meter hurdles, long jump, and triple jump as well as three-time Marmonte League Team Championships. Before Thousand Oaks High School, he was at Agoura Hills High School for four years, where he won the CIF State discus event. He also won the league and CIF Divison 4 title at Saint Bonaventure.
Spencer was also an assistant track & field coach at California Lutheran University and Occidental College, where he coached Conference Champions in the Long and High jump. Spencer also served as an assistant football coach at Moorpark College, Thousand Oaks, Agoura Hills, and Beverly Hills High Schools.
Tracy Spencer attended the University of Findlay, where he competed in track & field, football, and basketball. During his Oiler career, he set school records in the high and triple jump. He was the first Findlay student-athlete to qualify for the NAIA national track & field championships, qualifying a total of six times, three indoors and three outdoors.
Spencer earned his Bachelor’s degree in Business Management and an MBA from Findlay.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.