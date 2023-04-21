Defiance College announced that Tiffani Selhorst will be the next athletic director for the Yellow Jackets’ sports programs in a release from the school on Friday afternoon.
Selhorst, who is an Ottawa native and Ottawa-Glandorf High School graduate, will assume the role full-time beginning May 15 as the replacement for outgoing athletic director Derek Woodley, who resigned as AD after four years to join the New York Yankees’ minor league coaching ranks.
Current DC softball coach Megan Warren has been serving as interim athletic director since Woodley’s departure in January.
Selhorst brings 15 years of collegiate coaching experience to the table, including all nine seasons as head women’s basketball coach at NAIA Indiana University-East since the program’s inception in 2013. Selhorst’s Red Wolves team was 25-8 in 2021-22 and qualified for the NAIA National Tournament and was 13-16 this past season.
The incoming DC athletic director has served as Senior Women’s Administrator for IU East as well, following stints as a graduate assistant at Ohio University before serving as assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator for Division I St. Francis (Pa.) for four seasons.
"We are thrilled to have Tiffani join the Defiance College Athletic Department,” said Warren in the statement. “She has shown great leadership while at IU East, and I am excited for her to lead our department. Her experience as a coach will undoubtedly help in the mentorship of our coaches, and raise the level of excellence within our teams. I am confident that she'll bring new ideas and knowledge to help improve Yellow Jacket Athletics, and the student-athlete experience for all."
"I want to thank President Mankey and the search committee for the opportunity to help lead the Defiance College Athletic Department," said Selhorst. "It is obvious that DC has passionate people who are committed to the growth of Defiance College. I am excited to build bridges across campus, within the Defiance community, and with alumni. DC is doing things that are important to the higher education of its students, and I look forward to helping spread the Defiance College story.
“This is a special place and I am humbled to be a part of it."
Selhorst earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Wright State University before earning her master’s degree in recreation and sport sciences from Ohio University. Selhorst also has coaching experience in the AAU, high school and junior high levels.
"Tiffani brings in-depth experience, a focus on success, and the ability to bring together the athletic department as a team to forward the mission of Defiance College,” said DC President Richanne Mankey. “We welcome her to our campus, to the Defiance community, and into this important role that impacts the lives of our entire campus population."
