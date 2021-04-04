RICHMOND, Ind. – At the Quaker Invitational on Saturday, the Defiance College women's golf team improved by 11 strokes from Friday during the final 18 holes of the tournament. Earlham College hosted the 36-hole, two-day event at the par-72, 5,862-yard Elks Country Club.

Defiance shot 421 on day two for an 853 total, placing sixth. DePauw University ran away with the tournament title at 651 (327-324), followed by Manchester University at 735 (375-360).

Leading the Yellow Jackets on Saturday were Shelby Mercer and Mari Najar, who shot 98 and 99, respectively. Mercer ended at 194 for 19th place while Najar was 22nd with 204 among 38 competitors.

DC's next scheduled event is the Mister Bee Intercollegiate Golf Tournament next Saturday and Sunday. Ohio Valley University is hosting the tournament at Greenhills Country Club in Ravenwood, W.Va.

