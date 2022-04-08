The Defiance men and women’s golf teams competed at the Yellow Jacket Spring Invitational on Friday with the women putting up a score of 376 for second place and the men a score of 455 to tie for third.
Alma ran away with the women’s contest with a score of 355 which was played at Auglaize Golf Club. Tiffin took home the men’s title with a score of 451 at Eagle Rock Golf Club.
Individually freshman Winter Boroff was the top finisher for the Yellow Jacket women, shooting an 85 while Alma’s Morgan Yates and Lydia Back tied for first with an 82.
Juniors Mari Najar (sixth, 93) and Julia Yeager (10th, 98) each finished in the top ten.
Freshman Kaleb Reiss was the top finisher for the men taking 11th with a score of 118.
The women are back in action at the Earlham Spring Invitational on April 23-24 at the Richmond Elks Country Club while the men will play at the Polar Bear Classic on April 15th.
