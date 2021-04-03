RICHMOND, Ind. – In its second tournament this spring, the Defiance College women’s golf squad began play in the Quaker Invitational, hosted by Earlham College, on Friday. The two-day, 36-hole event is being held at the par-72 Elks Country Club, which covers 5,862 yards.

During the opening round, Defiance ended with 432, which trails five other schools. DePauw University is leading the tournament after shooting 327 while Mount St. Joseph University is a distant second at 374.

On day one, Shelby Mercer led the Yellow Jackets with a 96. She is tied for 17th place in a 38-player field.

The event concludes on Saturday with 18 more holes. A shotgun start is scheduled for 10 a.m.

