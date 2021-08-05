Defiance College senior Hayden Clingaman (Stryker) has been named a Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-American Scholar by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA).
To be eligible for Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar status an individual must be a sophomore, junior, or senior both academically and athletically in NCAA Division I, II, III, and NAIA, or receiving their Associate’s Degree and in their last year of athletic eligibility in the NJCAA.
In addition, they must participate in 40-percent of his team’s competitive rounds, have a stroke-average under 76.0 in NCAA Division I, under 78.0 in NCAA Division II, under 79.0 in NCAA Division III, under 78.0 in NAIA, and under 77.0 in NJCAA, and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2.
A recipient must also be of high moral character and be in good standing at his college or university.
Clingaman finished tied for sixth at the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Men’s Golf Championship in the spring to earn All-HCAC honors. The senior recorded a stoke-average of 76.00 over Defiance’s seven spring events. Clingaman also was named to the Tom Bohlsen Academic All-HCAC Team and won Defiance’s Male Purple and Gold Distinguished Athlete Award which is awarded to an outstanding male senior student-athlete based on his contribution to the team, campus, and community over the course of his career.
