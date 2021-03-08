FLORENCE, Ind. — On Sunday in the final round of the Battle at Belterra, the Defiance College men’s golf team improved by 20 shots from Saturday with a 335 total.
Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference member Franklin hosted the two-day, 36-hole tournament at Belterra Golf Club, a course designed by Tom Fazio.
Defiance finished in fourth place with a 36-hole total of 690 on the par-72, 5,504-yard layout, but showed more improvement than any other squad on Sunday. The HCAC’s Hanover College claimed the tournament championship by shooting 319-304—623, edging Franklin (313-313—626) by three strokes.
For the second straight day, the Yellow Jackets’ Hayden Clingaman (Stryker) was one of just eight competitors in the 28-player field to shoot in the 70s. He posted his second consecutive 79 for a 158 total and sixth place. Outside of the steady Clingaman, every other DC golfer improved by at least four strokes with freshmen Dan Burgoyne (92-82—174) and Brenden Garvin (91-85—176) ending tied for 21st and 24th, respectively.
The next scheduled event for Defiance is on Saturday and Sunday, March 20-21 when the Jackets travel to play in the Mount St. Joseph Spring Invitational at Indian Ridge Golf Club in Oxford, Ohio.
