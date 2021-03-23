OXFORD — The second day of play at the Mount St. Joseph Spring Invitational wrapped up on Sunday afternoon with the Defiance College men’s golf team shooting 323, a seven-shot improvement from Saturday. The two-day, 36-hole tournament took place at the par-72, 6,736-yard Indian Ridge Golf Club in Oxford, Ohio.

On Sunday, senior Hayden Clingaman led the Yellow Jackets with a 73, tying his career-best score. The Stryker product finished with a 150 total, tying for 13th place among 80 golfers, while freshman Dan Burgoyne ended at 157 (tied for 43rd) after a final-round 82.

DC is slated to be back in action when participating in the Earlham College Spring Invitational at Harbor Links Golf Club in Liberty, Ind., on April 2-3.

