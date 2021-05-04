LIMA — In its final competition of the 2021 spring season on Sunday, the Defiance College men’s golf team was led by senior Hayden Clingaman during the third round of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Championship, which was hosted by Bluffton University. The three-day, 54-hole tournament took place at the par-72, 6,811-yard Hidden Creek Golf Club.
A four-year veteran, Clingaman fired a sizzling 2-under-par 70 on Sunday, his lowest score ever at Defiance and the best round of the day in the event among 43 players. He recorded seven birdies and was 3-under before a bogey on the 18th hole.
Clingaman finished at 222 after shooting 73 on Friday and 79 on Saturday. He ended in a tie for sixth place, earning one of 10 spots on the All-HCAC Team. The Yellow Jackets’ also got a 34th-place showing from freshman Brenden Garvin, who posted a 252 (81-81-90).
As a team on the final 18 holes, DC came in with a second consecutive 338 for a 1,001 total (eighth place). Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology claimed the tournament title with 876 (292-286-298), three strokes better than Transylvania University at 879 (288-288-303).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.