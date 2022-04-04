LIMA — The Defiance College men’s golf team finished 10th of 14 teams at the Bluffton Spring Invitational at Hidden Creek. Freshman Kaleb Reiss shot a two-round 162 total to finish 27th overall while fellow freshman Dane Harker was 34th with a 164 and Stryker product Spencer Clingaman was 45th with a 166 in the event.
Tinora graduate and Tiffin sophomore Dylan Von Deylen shot 164 for the team co-champion Dragons, which tied with Wooster for the title. Heidelberg was 11th overall, with sophomore Chace Boothman (North Central) shooting 172.
