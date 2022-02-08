Defiance freshman Traci Cross (Toledo/Central Catholic) has been named the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Women’s Track Athlete of the Week.
Cross had an outstanding performance at the Concordia Red, White, and Blue Track Classic on Friday, setting the second-fastest time in school history in two events. Cross became only the second woman in school history to record a time under eight seconds in the 60-meters. Cross placed fourth with a personal best time of 7.97 seconds. Her time is tied for the fastest in the HCAC this season.
Cross also recorded the second-fastest time in school history in the 200-meters with a time of 26.44 seconds, earning her third place at the meet. The time is the fastest in the conference this season.
Cross and the Defiance track teams will compete next at the All-Ohio Championship on Saturday at Otterbein.
