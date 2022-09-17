After going to the break up 10-7, Defiance College football gave up four touchdowns in five drives to Kalamazoo in the second half, falling to the Hornets 42-23 in their home opener on Saturday.
The end result wasn’t the way that Defiance (0-2) wanted it to go, but the game wasn’t devoid of positives.
The Yellow Jackets came out swinging in the first drive of the contest as junior running back Tyshaun Freeman bullied his way to two first downs before three separate penalties set Defiance back and forced them to punt.
On the first play of scrimmage for Kalamazoo (3-0) Andrew Widger was found all alone on the sideline and strolled into the endzone for a 65-yard pitch and catch from Josh Nichols.
The rest of the first half was largely good for the Yellow Jackets as they answered with a 22-yard field goal, two interceptions and a blocked punt that led to another touchdown, a five-yard pass from quarterback Jordan Ambrose to Cole Recker.
The two interceptions were made by V’Sean Palmer and Christopher Vance.
Defiance had a few missed opportunities in the first half with more penalties setting them back and a couple of redzone stalls as well. First-year head coach Bill Nickell and company knew they left some things on the table.
One of those stalls included a huge 45-yard pass from Ambrose to Tawan Rome that saw Rome catch the ball over two defenders and land on the one. The Yellow Jackets couldn’t punch it in though to take a two score lead.
“We had a lot of big plays but we left a lot out on the field. We had a ton of opportunities that we didn’t execute on and we just, we just have to do a better job of finishing in the redzone,” Nickell said. “That’s on us as coaches though, we have to put our guys in better positions.”
To make things worse, just before the end of the first half, team captain and first-team all-HCAC linebacker Thomas Coltrain was ejected from the game due to two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.
Still, Defiance had the lead at half, though it didn’t last long as Nichols finished a long opening drive with a three-yard scramble just finding the front corner of the endzone.
A three-and-out for Defiance followed and another drive was finished with a touchdown pass on a swing route to running back Sheldon Riley from 22-yards out. The Yellow Jackets were suddenly looking down the barrel of a 28-10 deficit with two minutes still left to play in the third quarter.
“We came out flat, we really did,” Nickell said of his team in the second half. “I think losing our team captain hurt us a little bit. We started falling into the kind of trap where we were worried about the things we can’t control … offensively I thought we came out in the second half in the second half and did some good things, but we need to continue getting better.”
Those good things in the second half started with an immediate response to the 22-yard Kalamazoo touchdown pass with a 65-yard bomb of their own down the Defiance sideline to Rome, who waltzed into the endzone to cut the lead to 11.
Rome and Ambrose had a solid connection all game, with Ambrose not afraid to push the ball down field to the speedy receiver. It became clear to Nickell in the offseason that Rome had a chance to make some plays out wide this season.
“I talked about it before the season, if we can keep that kid healthy, that kid is a dude,” Nickell said of Rome. “We are very excited about him.”
Again though, the defense couldn’t get a stop and Kalamazoo had their third touchdown in as many drives with a 45-yard pass to Lance Taylor as time expired in the third quarter. It gave the Hornets a 35-17 lead after three.
Ambrose and the offense didn’t give up in the fourth quarter though as on the next drive, the Yellow Jackets marched down the field and finished the drive with a beautiful back corner touchdown throw to Michael Martin.
It was Ambrose’s third touchdown toss of the game, which matches his touchdown pass total from last year in 10 games played.
“He is a very coachable player. He spent the last two weeks and basically lived in the office with us. He’s a competitor and he wants to get better,” Nickell said of his senior signal caller. “He followed the game plan and did a good job today … we are just really proud of him and how he’s coming along.”
Defiance very nearly got off the field with just over nine minutes left to play, but on the punt they were called for running into the kicker which extended the drive. Two plays later Nichols found Taylor for a 28-yard pass which was their second touchdown connection of the game and Nichols’ fifth touchdown toss of the game.
Neither team scored again as Defiance was stifled on two more drives and Kalamazoo essentially ran the rest of the clock out to finish the game.
Once it was over Nickell knew that his team had some missed opportunities, a lot of them self-inflicted, but one of his biggest concerns was the attitudes after the team went down.
“The only time that we got stopped was when we had consecutive penalties. We have to learn how to get ourselves out of the quicksand,” Nickell said. “Our program has a lot of rich tradition that we are trying to bring back. But as soon as something bad happens right now, we tend to go ‘oh here we go again.’ and then we start pressing and we can’t do that.”
Defiance is back on the road next week against Alfred State who comes into the game 1-2. The Yellow Jackets fell 35-28 to the Pioneers last season.
Kalamazoo 7 0 21 7 - 42
Defiance 10 0 7 6 - 23
K — Widger 65-pass from Nichols (Burr kick).
D — Zeke Sanchez 22-field goal
D — Recker 5-pass from Ambrose (Sanchez kick).
K — Nichols 3-run (Burr kick).
K — Riley 22-pass from Nichols (Burr kick).
D — Rome 65-pass from Ambrose (Sanchez kick).
K — Taylor 45-pass from Nichols (Burr kick).
K — Spates 11-pass from Nichols (Burr kick).
D — Martin 14-pass from Ambrose (Sanchez kick no good).
K — Tayor 28-pass from Nichols (Burr kick).
