COLUMBUS — The Defiance College football team made its way to Columbus on Thursday and fell to Capital University 41-7, in its season opener.
The win marks Capital’s first since the 2018 season, and the loss is the first for DC interim head coach Earnest Wilson since replacing Manny Matsakis in August.
“It was a tough loss. I think we have a lot of improving to do, considering what had happened through the preseason and trying to get things together, but we are going to get things together,” said Wilson.
Capital tallied the first 33 points, until the Yellow Jackets got their lone score of the game in the third quarter on a 75-yard pass from junior quarterback Daylon Lange, to senior wide receiver Amin Shaheed.
Lange went 11-of-17 through the air for 141 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Shaheed had a team-high six catches for 113 yards and a touchdown. Cole Recker also saw some time behind center for DC, finishing 4-of-10 for 34 yards and two interceptions.
“We missed him like three times, I think in the future he’ll be okay,” said Wilson. “Overall though I think he was outstanding in this game. We used two quarterbacks and once we get more practice we should be able to utilize the long ball more later.”
Sophomore Tyshaun Freeman led Jacket rushing attack, carrying the ball nine times for 47 yards.
On the defensive end, sophomore Ben Agyemang and senior Maurice Brewer led the way with seven tackles each.
The Yellow Jackets as they were out-gained on the ground 214-102, and had six total turnovers in the way of three fumbles and three interceptions. Defiance won the battle through the air, 179-158.
“It was many of the guys’ first games as a college football players,” said Wilson. “When you take add those points that we missed because of the turnovers, and you take away the points they scored off of turnovers, I think we’ll be just fine.”
Capital was led by quarterback Luke McCarrell, who had 109 passing yards and two passing scores. Jonathan Williams led the Crusaders on the ground, carrying the ball 14 times for 71 yards.
The Yellow Jackets will be back in action Sept. 11 for a 1:30 p.m. home start against Albion Collge.
Defiance 0 0 7 0 — 7
Captial 7 14 13 7 — 41
DC CU
First Downs 16 19
Rushing Yards 40-102 44-214
Passing Yards 179 158
Total Yards 281 372
Passing 16-28-1 14-30-3
Fumbles-Lost 4-3 1-1
Penalties 8-68 0-0
C- Pickett 2-pass from Everson (kick).
C- Engle 19-pass from McCarrell (kick).
C- Kameron 45-pass from McCarrell (kick).
C- Everson 1-run (kick).
C- Engle 8-run (kick).
D- Shaheed 75-pass from Lange (kick).
C- Shutler 8-run (kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Defiance — Freeman 9-47; Dennis Jr. 10-30; Recker 8-23; Ambrose 3-8; Martin 1-1; Brown 1-1; Lange 6-0; Bolanos 1 (-5). Capital — Williams 14-71; Lance 6-62; Engle 8-39; Shutler 3-17; Everson 9-15, McCarrell 2-14; Meeker 1 (-2). PASSING: Defiance- Lange 11-17-1-141; Recker 4-10-0-34; Ambrose 1-1-0-4. Capital — McCarrell 7-10-2-109; Everson 7-20-1-49. RECEIVING: Defiance — Shaheed 6-113; Martin 4-27; Brown 3-22; Edwards 1-7; Hall 1-6; Scott 1-4. Captial — Kameron 6-83-1; Smith 2-40; Engle 2-26-1; Meeker 1-10; Pickett 1-2-1; Everson 2-(-3).
