Division III colleges and universities are always looking for an edge in recruiting, whether it’s for student-athletes or regular students.
Smaller towns, smaller campuses and a lack of full-ride scholarships to offer mean that any advantage a school can take, they’ll jump on.
For Defiance College football, the wrench thrown in the works by the COVID-19 pandemic has allowed the program’s recruiting department to shine, thanks to some innovation through the wonder of technology.
With prospects nationwide unable to take traditional overnight visits as part of the recruiting process, DC head coach Manny Matsakis, recruiting coordinator/offensive line/strength coach Chris Shank, linebackers coach Matt Wehrhahn and the Jacket coaching staff have developed a ‘virtual visit’ for prospects to get a good look at the DC campus and the program from thousands of miles away in some cases.
“The whole virtual visit idea, it was like the week before the whole pandemic shutdown changed everything,” explained Matsakis, entering his third season guiding the Jacket program. “We were all doing our regular work but there was a chance this was going to happen. We always took video of our official visits anyway just so we could go back and improve. We had it archived so I got with our new linebackers coach, Matt Wehrhahn, who’s very tech-savvy.
“We just put together a virtual visit concept, which was basically designed to show prospects all that they could’ve seen, had they come for an overnight visit. I’ve even had coaches get on there to learn more about what DC is about. I know we’ve had over 300 completed as of (Thursday) and I think it’s over 600 that have signed up and it’s prospects all over the country.”
As recruiting coordinator, Shank is entering his second full season with DC football after coaching at Muskingum for two years and seven years prior at Sewanee.
“It’s crazy out there but you’ve got to keep moving forward,” said Shank of handling the new circumstances. “With all the restrictions and guidelines, when they lift you’ve got to be ready to go.”
In today’s world, social media is king and nowhere is that more evident than in the world of college recruiting. With players not able to visit campus, work out in the traditional setting and often stuck at home, the DC social media game has stepped up to bridge the gap.
“Social media is huge,” said Shank. “We already recruit the entire country, last year I think we had guys from 16 or 17 different states. It can be difficult for them to come visit in a normal time. We’ve got guys on the West Coast and the South that are interested, how do we show them Defiance?”
Added Matsakis: “With the internet and social media and all the platforms out there, it’s been a big push for us to grow our brand, with or without what’s going on. These student-athletes are home right now and they can’t go to practice and workouts.
“I went in and started following other colleges in Ohio just to see what they’re doing. If you look at how many times we, compared to Toledo, BG, Ohio Northern, Heidelberg – just on Twitter – and see how much our football program is resonating compared to those programs. What I noticed was pretty surprising, we’re doing pretty well. That’s our coaches, they’re doing a great job promoting our program.”
The visits involve not just video of the campus and what DC looks like from an aesthetics perspective, but a deep dive into the community and the program itself.
“We usually bring in (recruits) on a Friday afternoon,” explained Shank. “We bring in (Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau executive director) Kirstie Mack and she talks with the parents and kids about what’s going on in the town and Defiance overall. They would explore the town and see the things she’s talked about and it’s seemed to be a big hit. We want to continue to incorporate the different aspects of this town and continue to build that college town mentality.
“On Saturdays, we’d do our campus tours, show them the stadium, the George (M. Smart Athletic Center) and break up with position coaches. One of the bigger hits of our visits is when we put parents in the room with our current players and there’s no coaches, no recruits. Our players are honest with them and that’s what we want, to be as transparent as we can be.”
The staff is able to do most of the traditional visit through the virtual format, with online meetings through Zoom or Google Hangout, though the player panel isn’t an option with the current setup.
Matsakis and the Jackets have tried to keep an open mind through the whole process and find advantages any way they can.
“I look at it this way, I’m betting coast to coast that people are going to make excuses because of this pandemic,” said Matsakis. “Our staff is probably getting more work done (than normal) right now, which is amazing. Some people are just shutting down or going into silos, we’re saying forget it, let’s go. I don’t want to be making excuses.
“We said we’re going to recruit and bring in this many numbers, we want to continue building the program as it was. We’re not backing off on it.”
Those interested in learning more about the program can visit www.swarmandshoot.com, along with www.defianceathletics.com/sports/fball, for more information.
