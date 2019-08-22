Now beginning his second season, second-year Defiance College football coach Manny Matsakis is attempting to put his stamp on a Yellow Jacket program that has seen its fair share of recent struggles.
Constant turnover led to a 1-9 campaign last year, and the veteran coach is hoping he can turn that around as Defiance begins to get into the meat of the training camp portion of the season.
“The positive side is that we’re a lot more athletic than we’ve been,” Matsakis said of the 2019 Yellow Jackets. “We’re bigger up front with the lines. The only thing we have to work through is 75 percent of the team is freshmen, so a lot of young guys.”
The big group of freshmen are learning the system, according to the coach.
“They are getting it,” said Matsakis. “It’s not quite there until we see the first the scrimmage, that’s when I know how far away we are. Once we get that handled, we’ll have a starting point, and we’ll continue to improve from there.
“They are very coachable and our assistant coaches are doing a fantastic job teaching them, getting them through the walkthroughs and in the classroom. Plus, they get a good practice going.”
One big improvement Matsakis made was in the coaching staff. The head coach added to his staff, bringing in all-Big Ten performer Jovon Johnson, who played collegiately at Iowa and was a five-time all-star in the Canadian Football League.
“I have a great coaching staff,” admitted Matsakis. “I added a couple more assistants full time. Top to bottom – I’ve been a head coach at the FCS at Texas State – this is a better staff. These guys are, top to bottom, as good as any MAC school. We have great coaches.”
Matsakis – and his staff – is hoping to bring some continuity to the program. He is the first coach in four years to come back for a second season.
Because of the turnover, the program will have just seven seniors on the roster.
“We only have seven seniors,” stated the Defiance coach. “I’ve never been on a squad as a coach that was this young. But, they are enthusiastic and coachable. Practices have been very spirited.
“They have come in ready to play,” continued Matsakis. “One of them is playing both ways. He’s worked really hard this summer knowing he may have to. That’s been great. For these seniors, it’ll be the first time they’ve had the same head coach two years in a row. That – for them – is significant.”
The one that will see time on both sides of the field is lineman Chris Keys from Avondale High School in Pontiac (Mich.).
“He’s one of our best players,” lauded Matsakis. “He’s working on both defensive tackle and offensive tackle. He’s a two-way player, which is very unusual in college. We’re looking at another guy to do that as the week goes on.”
Now roughly 10 days into camp, the Defiance coach has seen some positives.
“We have a lot of guys who have shown speed and so forth,” mentioned Matsakis. “It’s going to take reps. It’s dramatically different when you get to college. It’s different because of the speed of the game. It doesn’t matter if they played at the best high school in the United States. They come here and they’ll go ‘oh my.’ It’s fast and the big boys can hit. It’s totally different and that’s the big eye-opening experience.”
Another thing that would like to do is get some reps in against teams that aren’t each other. That’ll
come soon as the Yellow Jackets have a pair of scrimmages in the next two Saturday’s against Olivet.
“In training camp, our offense goes against our defense, so we’re seeing the same scheme,” said Matsakis. “Scrimmages, you get to see foreign looks. I think that’ll be good for them. We’ll really try to protect our guys, because we have very few injuries.”
Staying healthy is one of the objectives the Yellow Jackets have before starting the season Sept. 7 at Albion.
“Right now, it’s going to be staying healthy and finding the top 17 guys on each side of the ball that can play,” Matsakis said of goals for the next two weeks. “As we get our identity, seeing what style of play we need to get into to find some success in these early games before conference play starts.”
