ANDERSON, Ind. — The Defiance College football team fell in a road contest against previously winless Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference foe Anderson at Macholtz Stadium on Saturday afternoon, 42-14.
After Anderson (1-8, 1-5 HCAC) took an early 7-0 first-quarter lead on a 27-yard touchdown pass from Tyson Harley to Dean Foundos, Defiance (1-8, 1-5) bounced right back with a defensive score as freshman Demetrius Stillwell picked off a Harley pass at the DC 25 and sprinted to paydirt to tie things up at 7-7 with 6:20 left in the first quarter.
That was the last time Defiance would score until the fourth quarter as Harley and the Anderson offense rattled off 28 straight points via passing touchdowns.
The final statistical numbers fell well on the Anderson side as the Ravens picked up 27 first downs to DC’s eight while out-gaining the Yellow Jackets 467-208.
Turnovers did not help the Jackets’ matters as Anderson scored two touchdowns off Defiance’s three giveaways.
Junior Seth Pearson led the DC passing game with 125 yards and a touchdown on 9-of-22 passing. Tyshaun Freeman had 26 yards on eight carries to pace the run game with Amin Shaheed (three catches, 59 yards, one TD) and Ethan Goss (four catches, 34 yards) as the Jackets’ top pass catchers.
Shaheed caught a 24-yard TD toss from Pearson with 11:47 left in the game to cap an eight-play, 72-yard scoring drive to cut the Anderson lead to 35-14.
Four different Ravens caught touchdown passes from Harley (32-58, 316 yards, six TDs, one INT, 55 rush yards) in the victory. James Tucker caught eight passes for a team-high 85 yards while Zac Tallent (eight catches, 81 yards) and Caleb Brown (six, 48) had two TD receptions apiece.
The Yellow Jackets will return home for their season finale against rival Bluffton (3-6, 2-4 HCAC) in the regular season finale on Saturday for Senior Day in the 96th meeting between the two rivals in a series dating back to 1914. Kick-off is set for 1:30 p.m.
DC AU
First Downs 8 27
Rushing Yards 31-50 30-145
Passing Yards 158 322
Total Yards 208 467
Passing 14-39-1 33-61-2
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 1-1
Penalties 6-45 9-97
Defiance 7 0 0 7 - 14
Anderson 7 7 14 14 - 42
A - Foundos 27-pass from Harley (Oliver kick).
D - Still 75-interception return (Markevich kick).
A - Robinson 14-pass from Harley (Oliver kick).
A - Tallent 20-pass from Harley (Oliver kick).
A - Brown 7-pass from Harley (Oliver kick).
A - Tallent 3-pass from Harley (Oliver kick).
D - Shaheed 24-pass from Pearson (Markevich kick).
A - Brown 12-pass from Harley (Oliver kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Defiance - Freeman 8-26; Pearson 8-(-4); Watts 6-0; Bighams 5-22; Dennis Jr. 2-9; Team 1-0; Budwah 1-(-3). Anderson - Harley 9-55; Robinson 8-55; Altes 3-21; Moore 3-7; Overstreet 2-(-3); Richardson 2-8; Cecere 1-3; Brown 1-0; Team 1-(-1). PASSING: Defiance - Pearson 9-22-0-125; Watts 5-16-1-33; Caballero 0-1-0-0. Anderson - Harley 32-58-1-316; Richardson 1-2-0-6; Foundos 0-1-1-0. RECEIVING: Defiance - Goss 4-34; Shaheed 3-59; Fortier 2-28; Hall 1-9; Edwards 1-9; Freeman 1-8; Rome 1-8; Bighams 1-3. Anderson - Tucker 8-85; Tallent 8-81; Brown 6-48; Foundos 5-62; Beard 3-19; Robinson 1-14; Cecere 1-7; Collins 1-6.
