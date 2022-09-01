When Bill Nickell was hired as an assistant for Defiance College football in the offseason, he knew he’d have some work to do.
What he didn’t know was just how much work it would be as just a few months after his hiring, he was elevated to head coach of the Yellow Jackets, the same school that his parents both graduated from. Now the task lies with him and his coaching staff to build up a depleted DC program that has gone just 4-22 in the last three seasons.
Nickell comes into the position with experience after a 2021 season where he was the offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator at Division I FCS University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. He also coached at the FBS level at Kent State where he was the offensive line and tight ends coach. He was an interim head coach for one season in 2019 at Division II Lock Haven University.
“This is a phenomenal opportunity that my family and I are thrilled about,” Nickell said of his promotion. “My first order of business is taking care of the guys and it still is. Finding a great staff where we all think about the kids first and can provide a great product for them is important.”
And now he’ll get his first full-time head coaching gig with Defiance as he hopes to improve a team that went 1-9 last season under interim head coach Earnest Wilson.
It is a team that saw plenty of young players garner useful experience, and as a result, the Yellow Jackets and Nickell have plenty of athletes to work with in 2022.
The most notable of which on offense is honorable mention all-HCAC pick Tyshaun Freeman, who carried the offense at points last season and rumbled his way to 528 yards rushing on 114 carries but never found the endzone. No other Defiance back broke the 100-yard mark on the season.
“We have some key pieces back this season that I’m not sure were used properly,”Nickell said. “We want to put our guys in position to be successful, find guys that can make plays and get them the football.”
“If you want to get specific I think we have a very dynamic tailback (Freeman) that’s a big man and plays a physical brand of football. Freeman is a dude and we have to find a way to get him the football,” Nickell continued.
The one getting him that football will likely be senior Jordan Ambrose, who took the most snaps under center for the Yellow Jackets a year ago and threw was 55-of-120 (46%) through the air for 403 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions.
In total seven different players threw a pass for the Yellow Jackets a season ago and Ambrose started the year third on the depth chart but after an injury and the original starter leaving the program after two games, he was thrusted into the starting spot.
Even then it was a rotating door with Isiah Watts playing in six games under center and Seth Pearson garnering snaps in four games.
Ambrose is the leader to start week one, but Watts and Pearson aren’t far behind according to Nickell.
Nickell understands, however, that continuity at the quarterback position is important in developing a quarterback.
“He (Ambrose) does a great job as far as truly understanding and processing information, which is imperative for the quarterback position,” Nickell said. “Your process needs to start pre-snap and carry through the entire play and it’s something I think they were lacking last year. When you are playing six quarterbacks, it makes it very difficult to develop anybody.”
Blocking for the likes of Freeman and Ambrose will be combination of second-team all-HCAC offensive lineman Eric Moultrie (Jr., 5-8, 350), Andre Almore (Jr., 6-1, 240), Te’Von Carson-Payton (Sr., 6-1, 265), David Heidelburg (Jr., 6-4, 315), Branden Durkee (6-0, 340) and Victor Garza-White (So., 6-2, 245).
At receiver Michael Martin (Jr., 12 rec., 69 yds.), Jalen Warren, Devon Brown (10 rec., 100 yds.) Tawann Rome will be tasked with replacing the two top receivers from last year’s squad in Amin Shaheed (30 rec., 421 yds., 4 TDs) and Jahlani Hall (18 rec., 162 yds).
On the defensive side of the ball, the Yellow Jackets return a plethora of talent on all three levels that includes five of their top eight tacklers from a season ago which includes the top three stoppers on the season.
Thomas Coltrain led the HCAC and was seventh in the HCAC with 96 tackles as season ago at linebacker, earning him a first-team all-HCAC spot. Justin Caballero (55 tackles, 7 TFL) will return with him to fill two linebacker spots. All-HCAC second teamer Rigo Villa (45 tackles, 3 sacks, 5.5 TFL) is back to man the middle of the defensive line.
Other crucial players such as second-team all-HCAC defensive lineman Richard Pope IV (39 tackles, 2 sacks, 11 TFL), cornerback V’Sean Palmer (27 tackles, 4 pass breakups, 1 INT), and cornerback Ja’qway Janvier (13 tackles, 4 pass breakups, 2 INTs) also return to man a defense wants to be aggressive this season.
“When you look at the defense structurally you’re going to see the same thing as we do on offense. It’s going to be multiple aggressive, physical and sound,” Nickell said. “We’re going to be bringing guys from everywhere, you’re going to see things that are going to look the same but are really different.”
Though Nickell and his team are optimistic about what they have returning this year, it won’t get much tougher than their week one opponent as the Yellow Jackets will travel to Mount Union to play the Purple Raiders, who were picked as the number one team in the country in the preseason NCAA Division III coaches poll.
It’s a program that has won 13 national championships and has a 5-0 all-time record against the Yellow Jackets with their last win being a 58-0 shutout back on September 13, 1997.
They will be led on offense by senior quarterback Braxton Plunk who threw for 4,448 yards and 43 touchdowns last year. Their receiving corps will be made up of two receivers that combined for just over 2,000 yards last season and includes Wayne Ruby, who caught 105 passes for 1,473 yards and 13 touchdowns.
“What’s important right now is a laser focus on being 1-0 at the end of each week,” Nickell said. “There’s no reason that this program shouldn’t be at a championship level and when you hire a head coach in late June, there are a lot of things that most people think aren’t possible but I think that we will be competitive.”
Kickoff against Mount Union is set for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
