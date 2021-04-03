Defiance College football coach Manny Matsakis was worried about needing enough points to keep up with a high-powered Anderson team on Saturday.
His team had enough by halftime.
The Yellow Jackets put together an excellent first half, one where they led 30-0 at the half, in a 42-19 win over the visiting Ravens to improve to 2-4 on the spring football season.
“This is the best game we’ve played since I’ve been here,” admitted Matsakis. “Putting together four quarters on all sides of the ball.”
The 42 points scored by DC is half of the 84 they tallied all of 2019 and the most tallied in a game by the Yellow Jackets since a 45-0 win at Anderson in October of 2017.
“We’re starting to get there,” Matsakis said of the team, which doubled its win total from 2019. “Let’s not kid ourselves, in my first year we beat Earlham, who no longer plays the sport. Last year, we got very lucky to catch Bluffton with some injuries. This is a big step forward for us.”
Defiance opened the scoring midway through the opening quarter when Tyshaun Freeman capped a nine-play drive with a six-yard run. He also ran in the two-point conversion to give the Jackets an 8-0 lead. Anderson picked up one first down before losing the ball on downs at the Defiance 32.
The Yellow Jackets were able to take advantage, marching 68 yards in six plays. Quarterback Daylon Lange had a couple great passes in the drive. Early on, he floated a pass to Jahlani Hall for 36 yards, then he hit a wide open Terry Geiger for a 21-yard score with five minutes left in the quarter.
Lange had his best game as a Yellow Jacket, completing 19-of-30 passes for 276 yards.
“Daylon had a pretty good game,” stated Matsakis.
The defense got involved in the second quarter. Damon Thomas made a stop in the end zone to extend the DC lead to 16-0. Taking over with the free kick, the Yellow Jackets needed six plays for Freeman to score from a yard out.
Freeman ran for 59 yards in the first half. He sat out the second half with an injury precaution.
“That was my decision,” Matsakis said on sitting his leading rusher. “He could have played. We knew we have a couple of other good backs.”
In his place came Nazavious Williams, who closed the first half scoring with a 32-yard run. He added a 74-yard jaunt in the third quarter after Anderson tallied a score.
“They are two different style of running backs,” Matsakis said of Williams and Freeman.
Williams finished with 181 yards to lead a Defiance offense that rolled up 523 yards of offense.
“In the second half we wanted to run the ball and keep their offense off the field,” said Matsakis.
Defiance did match an Anderson score late in the game. Reggie Lipscomb scored on a one-yard run with eight seconds left in the third. Defiance came back in the fourth when Lange hit Jahlani Hall on an 18-yard scoring strike.
Anderson closed the scoring with a Zac Tallent 19-yard catch with 11:58 remaining.
The Defiance defense held an Anderson team that came in averaging 418 yards passing a game to 267 yards and 140 yards rushing to 57 yards.
“With a team like them that throws the ball so much, you’re going to make some plays and they’re going to make some plays on you,” admitted the DC coach. “We knew they were going to make some plays. I think us keeping the chains moving on the offensive side helped the defense.”
The Yellow Jackets also came up with a lot of key stops, forcing the Ravens to go 4 of 10 on fourth downs in the contest.
“To see these guys mature and make plays, that was encouraging,” said Matsakis. “Our defensive coaches, by nature, are very hesitant to be positive. They came in and felt they could hold down one of the top defenses in the league. They stayed true to their gameplan.”
Defiance will head to Bluffton on Saturday.
AU DC
First Downs 26 23
Rushing Yards 32-57 51-247
Passing Yards 267 276
Total Yards 324 523
Passing 37-59-2 19-30-1
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties 7-74 11-88
Anderson 0 0 13 6 - 19
Defiance 14 16 6 6 - 42
DC - Freeman 6-run (Freeman run).
DC - Geiger 21-pass from Lange (pass failed).
DC - Safety, Thomas with tackle in end zone.
DC - Freeman 1-run (Hall pass from Lange).
DC - N. Williams 32-run (pass failed).
A - Lipscomb 3-run (B. Williams kick).
DC - N. Williams 74-run (run failed).
A - Lipscomb 1-run (pass failed).
DC - Hall 18-pass from Lange (pass failed).
A - Tallent 19-pass from Harley (pass failed).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Anderson - Lipscomb 22-67; Harley 9-(-12); Tucker 1-2. Defiance - N. Williams 19-181; Freeman 15-59; Lange 10-(-5); Hewitt Jr. 5-15; Martin 1-(-1); Geiger 1-(-2). PASSING: Anderson - Harley 37-59-2-267. Defiance - Lange 19-30-1-276. RECEIVING: Anderson - Lipscomb 12-36; Tucker 9-77; Frazier 7-57; Barnett 5-49; Tallent 4-48. Defiance - Hall 5-75; Edwards 4-69; Wu 4-22; Freeman 2-41; Martin 2-39; Geiger 2-30.
