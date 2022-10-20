Heading into week six of the Division III college football season, Defiance College is still winless but not without hope, as they’ll welcome 0-6 Anderson to Justin F. Coressel Stadium on Saturday.
Though the two teams have identical records being 0-6, 0-3 HCAC, a quick look into how they got there tells a different story.
Defiance on one hand, is averaging 22 points per game good for fifth in the HCAC and 364 yards per game which is only 80 yards lower than the second-best team in the conference in Franklin. Anderson is averaging a league worst five points per game and 183 yards per game. Their highest scoring output was a 54-14 loss to Franklin. Their lowest margin of deficit was in a 38-0 loss to Trine to begin the season.
This is probably the most winnable game on the Yellow Jackets’ schedule, but despite all that and the want to get a win under their belts, head coach Bill Nickell and company is still focused on his squad.
“We go into every week thinking that we have the chance to win so the process hasn’t changed this week,” Nickell said. “We know what our team is capable of right now and we are just focused on maximizing that this week.”
Last week DC fell 48-19 to Franklin in a game that saw the Grizzlies go up 20-0 in the first half before Defiance was able to bring it back to a two score game in the third quarter. Despite the low point total for the Yellow Jackets there were some bright spots.
As a team they were only outgained on offense 445-401, putting up their third output of at least 400 yards in a game this season. And that came after they saw two quarterbacks go out of the game with injury, ultimately landing on Seth Pearson, who had a nice game in relief going 12-of-30 for 205 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
But it was the skill players that really got going for Defiance as Tyshaun Freeman (87 att., 439 yards, 4 TDs), who is almost completely healthy after dealing with some early season injuries, rumbled for 142 yards, seven yards a carry and a score. And after their leading receiver Tawann Rome (20 rec., 407 yards, 6 TDs) only had one catch in the two games prior, he caught three passes for 70 yards and two scores.
“Tyshaun keeps getting healthier and that showed this week because we were able to run the ball well before we started to have to chuck it around after getting down early,” Nickell said. “I’m proud of the way our guys have responded to injuries this year. We haven’t had much continuity at quarterback this season and we’ve started five different lineups at offensive line but they have been able to get through that.”
And after a two and a half game absence due to a shoulder injury, starting quarterback Jordan Ambrose, who threw for 771 yards and seven touchdowns in four starts, is practicing this week and is expected to play against Anderson.
“It’s definitely an exciting thing for our guys,” Nickell said of Ambrose’s return. “The QB is arguably the most important position on the field and certainly the most spotlighted. The guys really believe in him and it has definitely brought a little bit of spark to practice this week.”
The defense, much like the offense, has shown flashes this season, but it won’t necessarily show in stats as DC gives up 448 yards per game and 48 points per game.
Before these past two weeks against the top two offenses in the HCAC, a large part of that scoring had come in the second half, but now going up against an Anderson team that averaged just 34 rushing yards per game, the Yellow Jackets are hoping to fix that.
“We are still trying to do too much right now. The pressure to win right now is happening as opposed to taking it one play at a time,” Nickell said. “We get guys trying to do too much and all it takes is one missed gap and that equals big plays. Last week specifically we were good on second down but we’d shoot ourselves in the foot on third down.”
Thomas Coltrain is currently second in the HCAC with 50 tackles on the season and Richard Pope IV is sixth in tackles for loss (6.5) and fourth in sacks (5).
Anderson has started a freshman quarterback the last two weeks in Rossevelt Nortfleet III, who has thrown for 347 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Freshman running back Antwoine Gavin leads the team with 37 carries for 137 yards. Their top receiver is Julian Holguin who has caught 22 passes for 231 yards. Last week against Mount. St Joseph in a 59-3 loss, the Ravens mustered just 95 yards of total offense.
In the series, Defiance leads 35-24-1 but they’ve lost two of the past three meetings.
