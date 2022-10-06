CINCINNATI — After a third straight week of either leading or being tied at halftime but coming up short in the second half, Defiance College football moves their attention to a two-game HCAC road trip that starts with Mount St. Joseph on Saturday.
The Lions (4-0, 1-0 HCAC) come into the week after a 52-20 drubbing of Manchester last week where they essentially did whatever they wanted on offense, scoring 49 points in the first three quarters, converting 35 first downs, and putting up 644 yards of offense.
They are led by their passing game on the season, which averages 324 yards per game behind senior quarterback Josh Taylor. He has a quarterback rating of 181 and has thrown for 1,155 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions on 76-of-122 passing (68%). He’s 13th in all of division III in passing yards per game with 289.
Their running game is no joke either, averaging 193 yards per game with two players over 100 yards on the season. Cornell Beachem Jr. leads the backfield with 64 carries for 447 yards and six touchdowns. Taylor can also use his feet, running for 117 yards on 45 carries and three scores.
Last week, however, was their first game that wasn’t a one-score victory and that has a lot to with the defensive side of the ball which is giving up 28 points and 391 total yards of offense per game.
The biggest deficiency comes in the passing game where they allow 232 yards per contest but they also give up 159 yards per game on the ground.
Junior linebacker Anthony Wright leads the team in tackles with 29 and is one of four players to have at lest 20 tackles on the season. Wright also leads the team in tackles for loss with four. Junior defensive lineman Decklan Brophy leads the team with three sacks and also has three tackles for loss. Graduate player Noah Hammond has two sacks and three tackle for loss.
All of this has led the Lions to a 41 points per game average but just a plus-13 scoring margin on the season.
As for Defiance (0-4, 0-1 HCAC) they’ll come into the week bruised as they lost their starting senior quarterback Jordan Ambrose to a shoulder injury in which head coach Bill Nickell said would keep him out for “a while.”
Their top two running backs in Tyshaun Freeman and Paulding graduate Jacob Deisler are also nursing injuries as well. Freeman was nursing an AC joint injury and hopes to be back this week while Deisler exited in the second quarter after scoring the team’s first touchdown against Hanover.
That game against Hanover ended in a 37-20 loss to the Panthers after the Yellow Jackets struggled to move the ball offensively following Ambrose’s departure in the game.
Seth Pearson came into the contest and was 14-of-26 for 123 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Ambrose was 10-of-15 for 85 yards and two touchdowns and also tied for the team lead rushing with 34 yards with third-string back Cooper Sloan.
Pearson will be the starter for Defiance this week and in four games played last season Pearson was 15-for-35 (43%) with 163 yards two touchdowns and three interceptions. This season Ambrose had been playing well going 63-of-113 (56%) for 771 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions. His favorite receiver Tawann Rome, has caught 16 passes for 319 yards and four touchdowns on the season. He’s the only receiver on the team with more than one receiving score.
Last week his only catch was a 39-yard touchdown catch from Ambrose in the second quarter. He and Pearson did not connect in the game but Nickell said afterwards that it would be a priority to find ways to get Rome the ball in space. He’s averaging 20 yards per catch on the season.
Two other receivers in Machari Bighams (11 rec., 158 yards) and Michael Martin (10 rec., 100 yards, 1 TD) are over 100 yards for the season. Cole Recker, a quarterback turned tight end from a season ago has 10 catches for 91 yards and a score as well.
Freeman still leads the team in rushing (56 att., 252 yards, 1 TD, 4.5 y/a) after not logging a carry week ago. Ambrose was second on the team with 51 carries for 201 yards and a score. Deisler (23 att., 56 yards) and Sloan (11 att., 31 yards) are third and fourth.
The defense has been buoyed by their first half performances, but are giving up 29 points per game in the second half.
It has been passing games that have hurt them the most with them giving up 223 yards per game compared to 136 rushing yards per game.
Senior linebacker Justin Caballero leads the team in tackling with 27 with freshman defensive back Alejandro and senior linebacker Thomas Coltrain right behind him with 25 and 24 tackles respectively.
Defensive backs Brian Murat, V’Sean Palmer and Jaylen Redd all have at least 20 tackles as well.
On the defensive line, Rigo Villa has been a big plug in the middle with 17 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack. Coi Gossett (13 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks) and Richard Pope IV (12 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 4 sacks) have both wreaked havoc on the ends.
Mount St. Joseph happens to be the only win that Defiance earned last season in a 14-13 home victory where the Lions had to use four different quarterbacks in the game due to injury.
Mount St. Joseph leads the all-time series 17-12.
