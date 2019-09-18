The Defiance College football team will still have to get on buses, but they’ll head around town to Defiance High School and not an hour or two north as the 0-2 Yellow Jackets will host 0-2 Manchester Thursday night at Fred J. Brown Stadium to start the “home” portion of the 2019 schedule.
The Yellow Jackets and Spartans will meet twice this season, with the first meeting a non-conference tilt. With Earlham not playing for 2019, teams in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference had openings to fill.
“We were in a head coaches meeting and couldn’t find games,” Defiance College coach Manny Matsakis said of the two games with Manchester this season. “The closest game I could find was in Wisconsin and I think Manchester had one in Texas. Some conferences do that. There is some precedence.”
Defiance will give Manchester two different looks this season. For one, the first game will be held Thursday on Community Night.
“We decided to do it and the whole Thursday night deal came from coach Buti (Defiance High School Athletic Director Jerry Buti) and I were visiting one day and I said that it would be neat to play under the lights,” said Matsakis. “Having to play the same team twice, its kinda neat getting to play them there (at Defiance HS) and play them here. They’re excited. It’s a Thursday night and all the high schools are invited. A lot of the players will be there. “
The Yellow Jackets have spent the short week preparing after taking a tough 80-6 loss at Hope. The Flying Dutchmen broke a 100-year-old school record for points in a game in the win.
“You learn from it,” Matsakis said on the loss. “Regardless of winning or losing, we’re going to learn from games. Hope was good, we knew they were going to be good. The biggest thing for us is to make corrections. Even though we are super young, we can fix things and keep improving.”
With a young group, the veteran coach is not worried about his team not showing effort despite two tough games to open the season.
“They just want to play,” Matsakis said of his team. “That’s the whole thing. When they’re that young, they don’t know. They’re resilient. I think our players are very resilient. They just want to keep improving.”
One thing Matsakis does want to shore up is the ability of the opponent to get a big play. Hope opened the game with a big scoring play and later added an interception return for a score.
“We want to cut back on explosive plays,” said Matsakis. “One time a linebacker stepped in the wrong gap, the seas parted and he was gone. That was the first play of the game. Just to overcome that is not easy. It’s hard to believe, but it could have been much worse. They kept their starters in until the middle of the third quarter, which is fair. They didn’t run the score up.”
Like Defiance, Manchester opened the season with two games against the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association. Also like the Yellow Jackets, the Spartans found themselves on the short end, falling to Trine (38-21) and Alma (35-7).
“They are considerably more experienced,” Matsakis said of the Spartans. “They’re good. What they are is really big. On the defensive line, one starter is 360 pounds, the other is 370 pounds. One of them really moves well, so he’s not just a big guy. We’ll have to spread the ball out and get our guys out in space and let them make some plays.”
One bright spot for Manchester this season has been senior quarterback Austin Roberts. Through two games, Roberts is second on the team in rushing with 105 yards, plus has thrown for 229 with a score.
“When you watch (Manchester), there is a lot of QB run game,” admitted Matsakis. “He makes their whole deal go. If he gets loose, we’re in trouble.
Roberts has been great in getting the football to the right person at the right time.
“Zone read, counter and power,” Matsakis said of what the Yellow Jacket defense will see. “Plays are built off them running a run play, and they’ll read somebody in the front or a linebacker and throw it or pull it.”
However, he’s completed just 42.5 percent of his passes.
Manchester comes in allowing 464.5 yards per game.
