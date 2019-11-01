Rain was the decisive factor Saturday for Defiance, as trouble with the weather was a part of the story in a 28-0 loss at Franklin that kept the Yellow Jacket football team winless on the season.
“It was crazy. I think it affected the game in some ways,” Defiance coach Manny Matsakis said of the weather. “I’ve never seen it quite like that. It was almost like they turned a switch on and off in the first half. It was raining when we had the ball, and then we would punt the ball, or whatever would happen, it would stop raining.”
It led to DC trailing 21-0 at the half.
“Offensively, if we could have gotten first downs and not given them the ball back, then it would have been 14-0 at the half and we were playing with them,” Matsakis said of the first half.
Late in that first half, the Yellow Jackets made a switch at quarterback. Cole Recker came in and played the rest of the game, completing 8 of 25 passes for 133 yards.
“In the second half, we started moving the ball a lot better,” said Matsakis. “We made a switch at quarterback, which helped us move the ball at that point. Offensively, in the second half we had some explosive plays. Terry Geiger had some big-time catches and did some good things. We just didn’t finish drives.”
Putting points on the board has been a problem all year for the Yellow Jackets.
“Consistency in the key,” admitted Matsakis. “So many times we get a play that gets us in the red zone, then something silly will happen. It’s just got to stop at this point. We’ve got to do a better job coaching it and getting our guys to be more accountable. There is no excuses other than just do your job. I feel like once we get over that hump, we can have an onslaught of points.”
Recker found a favorite target in Geiger. The junior from Columbus hauled in four passes for 72 yards.
“Getting the ball to him will make a difference,” Matsakis said of his team’s leading receiver.
The defense held the Grizzlies to a single touchdown in the second half.
“We got a lot better on defense,” said Matsakis. “We had three turnovers we created, we haven’t done that all year. We were able to stop them in key situations. They went for it on fourth down and we stopped them. I was proud of the guys on defense for the way they played.”
One player on defense who has stepped up is Damon Thomas. The freshman lineman is fourth in the HCAC with four sacks.
“He’s stepping up and making some good plays,” Matsakis said of the lineman from California.
Now, the Yellow Jackets get to face one of the top teams in the HCAC in Rose-Hulman. The Engineers knocked off Mount St. Joseph 29-8 to remain a game back of Hanover in the conference standings.
“They’re good. They’ve always had smart players,” Matsakis said of the Engineers. “They don’t shoot themselves in the foot. I would not have picked them to beat Mt. St. Joe’s, but they did.”
The Engineers come in throwing for 243 yards a game and run for another 180. They allow 185 yards in the air and 159 on the ground.
Leading the way is junior quarterback Andrew Dion. He has completed 114 of 186 passes for 1,589 yards with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. He favorite target is another junior in Noah Thomas, who has caught 53 passes for 850 yards and eight scores.
It’ll be a tough challenge for the young Defiance secondary.
“Our secondary is playing well right now,” said Matsakis. “We’re more zone than man coverage.”
On the ground, senior Garrett Wight has done a bulk of the work. His 706 yards on the ground is over half of the team’s total, as is his 13 scores. Thomas is second on the team with 199 yards rushing.
The game at Rose-Hulman signals the final road trip of the year for the Yellow Jackets. It also marks the first time this season Defiance will play a game on natural grass.
Kickoff in Terre Haute on Saturday is set for 1:30 p.m.
