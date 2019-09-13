The Defiance College football team will go from one preseason favorite in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association to another as the Yellow Jackets head north to Holland, Michigan to face the Flying Dutchmen of Hope College Saturday afternoon.
The Jackets enter the game 0-1 after a 56-6 setback at Albion.
“The big thing for us, it’s an opportunity for us to take a failure – end result – and basically turn it around in a week,” said second-year Defiance coach Manny Matsakis. “We’ve got to learn from it and we have.”
Problems on special teams hurt any chance the Yellow Jackets had of an upset.
“Punt team alone gave them 21 points,” stated Matsakis. “They blocked a punt for a touchdown and we had one go over the punter’s head. We had three separate punts that either gave them a score or put them in the red zone to score.”
It set Defiance back in a plan to slow the game down and limit possessions.
“We were with them in the first half, then we got out of our game plan, which was to slow the game down,” added Matsakis. “Then we were behind, so we had to speed the game up, which isn’t the way to beat Albion.”
Defiance now turns its attention on a Hope team that fell 27-21 to Millikin College to start the season. The Flying Dutchmen had a chance to win late, but was turned away inside the five-yard line.
“They are built differently,” Matsakis said of Hope. “They are power-based and want to win the game with their offensive line. Stop the run, and we’re good.”
Quarterback Mason Opple had a big game against Millikin, completing 15 of 20 passes for 197, plus he added 99 yards rushing and three touchdowns.
“He’s more of a runner,” Matsakis said of the Hope quarterback. “He isn’t the thrower like we saw last week. He’s good, just a different kind of guy that what we saw last week.”
The Hope defense allowed 390 yards passing in the loss. Defiance wants to get better offensively. The Yellow Jackets had just 153 yards of offense in the loss to Albion.
It’s part of a bigger issue against the Flying Dutchmen. Defiance hasn’t score a point against Hope in two seasons. Hope won the last two meeting 38-0 in 2017 and 41-0 last season.
“Massive struggles offensively,” stated Matsakis. “Once again, we have eight of 11 guys who’ve never played here before on our offense. There was a whole lot of things – a foot here, a foot there – that was out of sync. Plays that should have gone for 10 yards got minus one. There was a lot of that after looking at the film.”
It put pressure on a defense that ran out of gas in the second half. Defiance came up with three-first half interceptions, including two from Maurice Ponder, but couldn’t do anything with the football.
“We played hard,” added Matsakis. “Our biggest issue was about middle of the third quarter, we knew we were out of shape. We were gassed and started giving up points that we shouldn’t have been giving up because we’re out of shape.”
It’s back to the drawing board for the Yellow Jackets. Matsakis said the gameplan for Defiance is to once again shorten the game.
“The key is to get first downs and put us in position to keep the ball away from their offense,” said the veteran coach. “We have to try to make this about an eight possession game. If we can do that, then I think it’ll be a very tight game. Once again, if something happens and it’s not good in the kicking game, we’re going to have a problem.”
Kickoff at Ray and Sue Smith Stadium Saturday is set for 1:30 p.m.
