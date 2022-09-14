After a week one that saw Defiance College football fall to top ranked in Division III Mount Union 65-0 on the road, the only path for the Yellow Jackets is up.
And they have a bye week and a date with Kalamazoo (2-0) at Justin F. Coressel Field in Defiance to start that trajectory upwards on Saturday.
“We learned a lot, we’ve had a lot of growth since then,” Defiance first-year head Bill Nickell said of his group after the loss to the Purple Raiders. “Luckily we have the bye week right afterwards that we were able to make immediate corrections. I am proud of our team and of our coaches, we had a lot of guys that had fight and we are going to continue to put those guys in positions to be successful.”
The Yellow Jackets will be up against a Kalamazoo squad that despite their 2-0 moniker to start the season, which already eclipses their win total from the previous two seasons combined, got to those wins in an unusual way.
They have been outgained in both of those wins by a combined 151 yards and just last week in their 24-21 win over Kenyon were outgained 488-366 and allowed 413 yards through the air. They defeated Oberlin 21-14 in the opening week.
“They’ve been in two dog fights the week prior and came out on top of both of them,” Nickell said. “They have that big play ability over the top and then what’s more impressive to me is just how sound they are. In protecting the football, they haven’t thrown an interception, they haven’t fumbled the football. So we just have to prevent those big plays and also be opportunistic and be able to try and force turnovers.”
The big play has been huge for the Hornets as despite their quarterback Josh Nichols not being overly efficient through the air (32-60, 53%, 395 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs), he has been able to convert on the big play, specifically to Bubba Wilson, who is their lead receiver and averaging 28 yards per catch (25th best in Division III) on 139 yards and two touchdowns.
Getting just enough of those plays as well as being opportunistic on defense, including a late interception that sealed the game against Kenyon, has been the formula to their early season success.
Defiance on the other hand is looking to see more offensive production as quarterback Jordan Amborse led the Yellow Jackets in passing (74 yards) and rushing (51 yards) against Mount Union.
Running back Tyshaun Freeman, who Nickell and the Yellow Jackets are high on after an honorable mention all-HCAC pick a year ago, will be a focus as he healed up from an injury that saw him rush for just 22 yards on 10 carries a week ago.
“We want to take advantage of what they give us,” Nickell said. “We intend to be able to run the football, whether that be with Tyshaun, the quarterback run or with our receivers. But when Tyshaun is healthy, he is a downhill runner and fits our identity as a team.”
At receiver Tawann Rome led the way with only one catch for 23 yards. While Machari Bighams and Jacob Deisler each caught two passes as well.
Nickell is hoping that he can get some production out of his young receiver group against a team that is giving up an average of 324 passing yards per game through the first two contests.
But even more importantly Nickell is focused on getting out to a fast start as Kalamazoo has yet to score in the fourth quarter and of their 45 points, 31 of them have come in the first half.
“They tend to be kind of hot in the beginning and then their defense takes over in the second half,” Nickell said. “So we have to make sure that offensively we are more explosive throughout the game. We want to have at least 10 explosive plays a game and we have guys that can go and make those plays.”
On defense, Defiance is excited to see a rested Richard Pope IV, who played limited snaps with an injury in week one and is coming off a second-team all-HCAC pick from last season on the defensive line.
Senior inside linebacker Thomas Coltrain (first-team all-HCAC in 2021) led the team in tackles in week one with nine and two for loss. Rigo Villa will be looked at as a clog up the middle and he had six tackles for Defiance as well.
Ja’Qway Janvier will head the back-end as he came up with an interception in the contest two weeks ago.
Defiance is 3-4 all time against the Yellow Jackets with the last meeting between the two schools resulting in a 10-0 win for Defiance in 1999.
A win for the Yellow Jackets would not only give Nickell his first win as a college head coach, but also give Defiance their first non-conference win since Sept. 10, 2016 against Hope College.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.