TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — With their first win of 2022 under their belts, Defiance College football is looking to keep that momentum rolling as the travel to play a streaking Rose-Hulman team on Saturday.
Though the Yellow Jackets (1-6, 1-3 HCAC) were able to get the monkey off their backs and snap a three game losing streak with a 32-22 win over Anderson last week, Rose-Hulman (4-3, 4-0 HCAC) got the monkey off their backs four weeks ago and haven’t lost since.
Their win last week was the biggest one yet as they blew previously undefeated Franklin off the field in a 49-0 triumph over the Grizzlies that saw them put up 401 yards of offense, 255 through the air.
The Fightin’ Engineers are now just three wins away from claiming their second-straight HCAC title and second-straight perfect HCAC slate.
It has all started with their quarterback Miguel Robertson who is 116-of-168 (69%) for 1,436 yards, 17 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has thre receivers that have totaled over 300 yards on the season with Daniel Huery being the obvious leader with 600 yards and six scores on 51 catches. Adam Tice-Saliu (31 rec., 482 yards, 6 TDs) and Jailen Hobbs (30 rec., 389 yards, 6 TDs) have also been crucial in the air game.
On the ground though they are still averaging 151 yards per game with Grant Ripperda leading the way with 119 carries for 456 yards and four touchdowns. Jay Smith has also had a presence in the backfield with 254 yards on 54 carries.
Defensively Rose-Hulman has given up only 19 points per game on the season and that number has lowered to just 10 in HCAC play. They are most vulnerable on the ground where they are giving up 160 yards per game compared to just 164 yards per game through the air.
Senior Kyzer Bowen has been the anchor in the middle of the defense with 59 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. The 59 tackles are tied for second in the HCAC alongside senior linebacker for Defiance Thomas Coltrain. On the back end of the defnese Tyce Miller has been one of the best defensive backs in the HCAC with five interceptions and 11 passes defended on the season, both of which are conference-bests.
Miller will likely be tasked with keeping an eye on dynamic sophomore receiver for the Jackets Tawann Rome.
Rome has been one of the best touchdown receiving threats in the HCAC this season with his eight touchdown receptions two better than anyone else in the conference. Rome is also 11th in the HCAC in receptions (24), fourth in yards (470) and third in yards per catch (19.6). He has two-straight games with two touchdown receptions.
Throwing the ball to him will be Jordan Ambrose in his second game back after a shoulder injury put him out for two weeks. Ambrose came back with a bang in the win over Anderson rushing for 72 yards and a score while throwing for 177 yards and two more scores as well. For the season Ambrose has thrown for 948 yards and seven touchdowns while also placing ninth in the HCAC in rushing with 61 carries for 273 yards and two score.
Tyshaun Freeman is the workhorse though in the backfield and he is coming off back-to-back weeks of plus-140 yard rushing performances.
He has 116 carries for 583 yards on the season and will continue to lead what head coach Bill Nickell has said all season that he wants an offense predicated on bullying the other team at the line of scrimmage.
Points will be hard to come by though for the Yellow Jackets as Rose-Hulman has they currently sport the best defense in the HCAC on a yards per game basis giving up 324 yards per game.
On defense, DC is giving up 44 points per game and 429 yards per game coming in. Richard Pope IV has been a handful on the defensive line leading the team with six sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss. Coltrain is second with 2.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss.
On the back end Alejandro Castro is third on the team in tackles with 35 as a freshman defensive back. V’Sean Palmer has two interceptions and two pass breakups while another freshman defensive back in Christopher Vance leads the team with three pass breakups.
The Yellow Jackets are currently enduring a 10-game losing streak to the Fightin’ Engineers and are 5-11 in the series all-time.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.