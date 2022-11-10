BLUFFTON — Rivalry week is here and in the thick of it will be two teams in Defiance College and Bluffton who both come in with similar resumes and a belief that they can overcome their bitter rival.
Both teams are 2-7, 2-4 HCAC and have wins over the same two squads in Anderson and Manchester on the season. The average point differential on the season is almost exactly the same as well with both squads giving up just under 46 points a game and scoring about 24 per game.
The difference though comes in the history, where the Yellow Jackets will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak to the Beavers and narrow the all-time 48-46-2 series lead held by Bluffton. DC is also looking for its most wins in a season since a 5-5 campaign in 2016.
“We are playing for a lot,” Defiance College football head coach Bill Nickell said. A win in this one obviously sets the tone for the program going forward and it would mean a lot to these guys that have worked really hard this season.”
Outside of record and points on the board, the Yellow Jackets look slightly better than the Beavers on paper as they outgain them 377-346 and have a more balanced offense with their 202 passing yards as well as 174 rushing yards to go against Bluffton’s 215 passing and 127 rushing.
Leading the Bluffton passing attack is senior quarterback Bobby Bourke who replaced sophomore Blake Rine in the second half of their 48-20 loss to Rose-Hulman back on Oct. 15 and hasn’t lost the job since. Bourke hails from Commerce, Michigan and is a transfer from Albion College. He’s thrown 640 yards, six touchdowns, two interceptions and a 50% completion rate in seven games this year.
“I have the utmost respect for that staff over there, they are also a first-year staff and they do a good job of putting their guys in the right positions. They were willing to make a change because they felt that there was someone else that could go out there and help them win games,” Nickell said of the quarterback situation. “They have guys that can go up and make plays and are explosive with the ball. We have to be sound in the secondary and do a good job of being disruptive.”
Nickell’s secondary was that last week as the Jackets were able to put up three interceptions in a 24-21 win over Manchester. Brian Murat’s interception went 98 yards back for a score while V’Sean Palmer and Rigo Villa both also came up with picks.
Bourke’s top receivers are 5-foot-11 junior Andre Price Jr. (30 rec., 399 yards, 2 TDs) and junior Carey graduate in 6-foot-3 Ethan Beringer (21 rec., 323 yards, 6 TDs).
As for the running game that leaves a little left to be desired as they have just two players with more than 20 carries on the season in senior 5-foot-9 running back Maalik Tucker of Fostoria (134 att., 628 yards) and 6-foot-1 sophomore Kainan Stoner (125 att., 446 yards).
Defensively they have been led by junior defensive back Karl Foster, who’s 85 tackles are 20 more than the second placer in senior linebacker Tyler Davis. Senior defensive linemen Keith Holmes Jr. (1.5 sacks, 9.5 TFL) and Mitchell Young (3.5 sacks, 5 TFL) have wreaked havoc on the line. Sophomore defensive back Dominic Appiagyei has come up with two interceptions.
Defiance’s offense has been led by a hard-nosed rushing attack that has helped open up things for senior signal caller Jordan Ambrose, who has been solid for the Yellow Jackets under center this season and will hope to be a driving force for a DC win over Bluffton.
Ambrose has been able to do it all this season throwing for 1,216 yards, 11 touchdowns, five interceptions and a 56% completion rate while rushing for a team second-best 348 yards and three scores on 79 carries. Sophomore Tawann Rome leads the way receiving with 31 catches for 522 yards and eight scores. Junior Michael Martin (17 rec., 286 yards, 2 TDs) and Da’Realyst Clark (16 rec., 267 yards, 2 TDs) are second and third on the team.
Tyshaun Freeman has been the in between the tackles and their volume back with 128 carries for 633 yards and five scores on the season but he did not play last week against Manchester and won’t play against this week. Freshman running back Cooper Sloan has come on strong in the last three weeks though as after starting the first six games with just 35 total yards, the Cherryville North Carolina native has run for 59, 79 yards and 50 yards.
Two of those Sloan performances came in wins as the Yellow Jackets have won two of their last three games for the first time since 2017. Last week’s win was a 24-20 triumph over Manchester where the Jackets controlled the whole way and led at half 24-20. Their win over Anderson two weeks ago 32-22. Both of Bluffton’s wins also came against Anderson and Manchester. The Beavers defeated Manchester 46-44 in overtime back on Oct. 22.
Also having a nice performance in the win over the Spartans was Clark who returned his second kickoff for a touchdown of the season. The score tied the game at seven after Manchester scored on the opening drive. The Jackets never again trailed in the game.
Clark’s speed on the special teams has put opposing teams on notice.
“He’s Lima’s finest. I tell him that all the time and he’s been a mainstay for us in so many phases of the game,” Nickell said of the Lima Senior graduate. “He’s been electric on returning the ball, he’s been a great receiver and he’s also carried the ball some for us. We are excited for his future but a lot of the credit has to go to our assistants and especially the special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach Joseph Webb who has done a lot of great work with him this year.”
The game will be the final contest of the season for both squads as neither will qualify for postseason play and not only do the Yellow Jackets want to finish out strong, they want to finish out with what would be a season-defining win over their bitter rivals.
“It’s obviously a very highly contested rivalry, it’s pretty much even, there are bragging rights and obviously with us being in similar locations a win helps build this program going forward both for recruiting and just momentum going into next year,” Nickell said.
Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. from Alumni Field in Bluffton.
