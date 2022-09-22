It wasn’t always pretty and it didn’t result in a win, but last week’s 42-23 loss to Kalamazoo was still a step forward for a Defiance College football program that has had three coaches in three years and won just three games over that span.
On offense specifically last week, the Yellow Jackets (0-2) produced 478 yards (252 passing, 226 rushing) which is the most total yards they have put up in a game since their 523 yards of offense against Anderson in 2020. Last season, they never totaled over 300 yards of offense with their best production coming against Alfred State in a 35-28 loss where they put up 289 yards of offense.
Defiance will get the Pioneers (1-2) again in their week three matchup as they’ll travel to Alfred, New York looking for their first non-conference win since 2016.
It is a Pioneers defense that is ripe for the picking as they have given up an average of 398 yards of offense in their three games this season and 252 of those yards have come on the ground.
The ground game and playing “bully ball” with their big 250 pound back Tyshaun Freeman is a focus for Defiance first-year head coach Bill Nickell this season.
Last week against Kalamazoo, Freeman ran for 84 yards on 16 attempts while Jacob Deisler led the Jackets with nine totes for 87 yards and quarterback Jordan Ambrose continued to show his rushing ability with nine carries fro 56 yards.
That balanced rushing attack opened up things in the passing game and saw Ambrose have his best game of his career under center for Defiance.
He threw for 252 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions on 20-of-37 passing. The three touchdowns matches his total from ten games played a year ago.
His connection with sophomore speedster Tawann Rome was very evident as the two connected five times for 136 yards including a 65-yard bomb for a touchdown down the Defiance sideline.
Cole Recker, who started at quarterback in two games for the Yellow Jackets, a season ago is now at receiver and making an impact. The senior had five catches for 40 yards and a touchdown in the loss last week.
The achilles heel last week for Defiance was their defense, however, as they gave up 28 third quarter points after holding the Hornets to seven points in the first half.
Things might have gone differently had Defiance not lost their leading tackler and first-team all-HCAC pick at linebacker Thomas Coltrain, who was ejected in the first half for committing two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.
The ejection coming in the first half means that Coltrain will be available to start the game this week.
Still, the Yellow Jackets gave up 493 yards of offense, including 347 through the air and will look to temper that number against an Alfred State team that has averaged 337 total yards per game this season.
Their sophomore quarterback Jimmy Brush and senior wide receiver Roman Napoleon have developed a definite connection as of the 599 yards that Brush has thrown for, 304 of them have gone to Napoleon.
Napoleon is averaing 103 yards per game and 20 yards per catch but has yet to find the endzone on the season. The next best on the team is Ben Ba, who has the same amount of receptions (15) as Napoleon but 178 yards.
On the ground, Jake Palmer leads the way for the Pioneers with 57 carries for 252 yards and two touchdowns.
On defense, Defiance will have to be wary of linebacker Silas Engenlauf who leads the team in tackles (28) and tackles for loss (4.5). Alfred State has yet to record a sack on the season.
This years meeting will mark the second ever meeting between the two schools with the first coming last season.
