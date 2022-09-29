For the sixth straight season, Defiance College football heads into Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play without a win, but it isn’t for a lack of trying.
After falling to the number one team in Division III in week one, the Yellow Jackets (0-3) played tough out of a bye with their next two opponents.
In week two against Kalamazoo, they led 10-7 at halftime and despite a defensive breakdown in the second half, saw their largest total offensive output (493) since their win over Anderson two years prior.
Last week, they traveled to Alfred State with the hopes of getting their first non-conference win since 2016 and though they again led at halftime (16-14) and topped their yardage total against Kalamazoo (497), another second half onslaught did the Yellow Jackets in, causing them to fall short.
Almost 1,000 yards of offense combined in back-to-back weeks though is a step forward for the Yellow Jackets no matter what the record says. Head coach Bill Nickell and crew hopes that offensive momentum continues into HCAC play.
“I do think we are building some confidence and trust within our group, which is good to see especially with the new staff and the new team,” Nickell said. “So the confidence is building, but we are just getting hungrier as well.”
The increase in offensive production has started with their ability to throw over the top this season.
Quarterback Jordan Ambrose and wide receiver Tawann Rome have developed a real connection in the early going as Rome has double the rececptions and receiving yards of anyone else on the team, with 14 catches for 280 yards and three touchdowns.
But though Rome is clearly Ambrose’s favorite target, the ball is still being spread around effectively with three others bringing in at least seven catches as well. Machari Bighams has seven catches for 140 yards.
Ambrose himself is 53-of-98 for 686 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions.
“Tawann has done a great job getting himself in position to make plays and Jordan has done a great job dishing it out him,” Nickell said. “On offense though, our guys understand whoever needs to get the football, will get the football.”
But to put up as many offensive yards as DC has they need a solid ground game as well. Tyshaun Freeman is averaging 84 yards a game on 56 carries for 252 yards and a score. Ambrose has also proved mobile rushing 43 times for 167 yards and one score.
All of this yardage, however, has led to just 19 points per game this season and the biggest reason for that is Jackets’ redzone inefficiency.
They are just 4-of-13 (31%) on scoring touchdowns in the redzone and 7-of-13 (54%) on scoring at all once they get inside the 20.
That is why they have outgained their last two opponents by 182 yards combined and still have no wins to show for it.
“Yesterday, out of our two hour practice, we probably spent and hour and a half down there in the redzone,” Nickell said. “So it is a huge thing that we are focusing on.”
The defense hasn’t done them any favors yet either though as they are giving up an average of 465 yards per game and 50 points in the last three games. Of their 84 points given up in the last two weeks, 58 of them have come in the second half.
Nickell and crew know that there is success being found on that side of the ball, but are having trouble sustaining it for an entire game.
“Against Kalamazoo we played a half of football. Against Alfred State it was three quarters and now it’s about putting together a whole game,” Nickell said of his defense. “What that really comes down to is our guys having the confidence on that side of the ball to finish the game.”
On the season, it’s been an even struggle with the run and the pass as they are giving up 224 rushing yards a game and 241 passing yards per game.
In this week’s conference opener against Hanover (0-3) that passing defense will be put under the microscope as like the Jackets though Hanover doesn’t have a win, they have put up good offensive numbers, specifically through the air.
The Panthers are avering 230 passing yards per game compared to 83 rushing behind quarterback Matthew Weimer (68-97, 70%, 691 yards, 6 TDS, 6 INTs) and pass catchers Jalen Peck (13 rec., 131 yards, 2 TDs), Austin Oppel (10 rec., 127 yards) and Hunter Eads (7 rec., 117 yards, 2 TDs).
Oppel leads them on the ground with 38 carries for 111 yards and two scores.
Last season in Defiance’s 51-0 loss to Hanover, they were outgained 433-179, giving up 263 yards through the air and 170 on the ground.
Weimer was a big part of that going 22-of-27 for 238 yards and a touchdown. Seven different players saw at least two catches in the game. Shawn Coane led the Panthers with 13 carries, 138 yards and a score. He is gone to graduation this season.
Last week in their 31-28 loss to Olivet, Weimer was 30-of-39 for 321 yards and three touchdowns.
“Matthew Weimer is a good player. We just have to stay disciplined,” Nickell said. “Getting some pressure on him is going to be important and I think there’s some guys that we can expose a little bit as their protection is concerned.”
Freshman defensive back Alejandro Castro leads Defiance in tackles thus far with 21 while senior defensive back Brian Murat has 20. First-team all-HCAC linebacker Thomas Coltrain missed a half against Kalamazoo but is third on the team with 15 tackles and is second on the team with 2.5 tackles for loss.
Junior defensive linemen Richard Pope IV (9 tackles, 2 sacks, 2.5 TFL) and Coi Gossett (9 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 TFL) lead the way in the trenches.
Three of the top five tacklers this season for Defiance are defensive backs, meaning that opponents are getting to the second level of the defense too often. Nickell will look for a big day from his front seven to give the Jackets a shot against Hanover.
“It is going to be huge for us to force these guys to play one-dimensional football,” Nickell said. “For us, we think we are best when we are able to be bullies on both sides of the ball and that starts with the run game. We have to be able to stop the run and then establish the run to sustain that.”
In the all-time series between the two teams, Hanover currently leads 26-14 and have won the last six games in a row by an average margin of 32 points.
