Defiance College football is looking to put a brutal 76-35 loss to Rose-Hulman behind them as they welcome in Manchester, who is on a seven-game losing streak, to Justin F. Coressel Stadium for their final home game of the 2022 season.
At any level of football, giving up that amount of points in a game, and even more so giving up 62 points in the first half, is indicative of a few things. But as first-year head coach Bill Nickell and the Yellow Jackets (1-7, 1-4 HCAC) look back at that first half disaster from last week, they know what the root cause was.
“I’m not sure that we came off the bus last week, in the first half and on defense especially,” Nickell said. “They were moving fast and we weren’t moving at all. It was like we were still asleep and there is no excuse for it. All the respect in the world to them, but we just didn’t show up ready to play right away.”
With two weeks left in the season against two teams in Manchester and Bluffton that are a combined 2-14 on the season, putting that game in the rearview mirror, but still being able to learn from it will be key if the Yellow Jackets want to finish off the season strong against two very beatable opponents.
“We have to be honest with ourselves and honest with the guys. We just took one off the chin here and it shouldn’t have been like that. We didn’t perform to our abilities,” Nickell said. “But that being said, what we did in the second half offensively, we scored 42 points against the number one team in the conference so offensively our confidence is still high.”
Despite the 35-point scoreline Nickell said that their last touchdown was called back but was later deemed by the HCAC that the call shouldn’t have been reversed.
In any measure the second half 21-point outburst by Defiance proved that this offense still has plenty left in the tank. It’s an offense that has been able to put up numbers all season with their 413-yard output against the Fightin’ Engineers marking the fifth time in eight games this season the offense has totaled over 400 yards.
A big part of that offensive output was freshman quarterback Jehlani Warren, who went 4-of-7 for 112 yards and a touchdown in relief of starter Jordan Ambrose, who went out with an injury that will not keep him out this week. Ambrose finished with 101 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the contest.
Warren is also able to rush for 48 yards on five carries and is providing the Jackets with confidence both for the present in case of injury and for the future of the position at DC.
“It’s awesome for him, it’s awesome for our team,” Nickell said of Warren. “I can’t wait to have an offseason with him and be able to not only build him out physically but just also in spring ball and the more time he gets to be around the guys. I’m really looking forward to his future.”
Ambrose is still the leader of the Jackets offense this season as he has thrown for 1,049 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions this season while also rushing for 295 yards and three more scores.
His top receiver is sophomore Tawann Rome who is tied for first in the HCAC this season with eight receiving scores and sixth in the league in receiving yards (490). Michael Martin is 16th in receiving yards (286).
But the big identity that Nickell and the Jackets want to continue to push this season is the “bully style” run game led by Tyshaun Freeman, a 6-foot, 250 pound running back that has rushed for an HCAC-fifth best 633 yards and five scores on 128 carries.
“Every time we get the football we expect to be coming away with points. And that’s not in an arrogant sense, it’s just that ‘s what we need to do in order to win games,” Nickell said. “We just need to keep it one drive at a time and just focus on keeping the chains moving.”
Defiance’s opponent this week, Manchester (1-7, 0-5 HCAC) has had a rough go as of late as after winning their season opener 23-14 at North Park, the Spartans have dropped seven games in a row. In those losses Manchester is giving up an average of 46 points per game. On the season, they haven’t shown a propensity to stop either the run or the pass giving up over 200 yards a game in both categories.
Offensively they score just 19.5 points per game on the season led in most part by a rushing attack that averages 152 yards per game behind sophomore running back David Smith (141 att., 816 yards).
Through the air they average 155 yards per game with junior quarterback Eric James throwing for 852 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions. Their leading receiver is junior Lavar Lesure (29 rec., 344 yards, 4 TDs) while senior Joseph Powell (18 rec., 217 yards, 2 TDs) has also been a contributor as well.
“They are very sound at what they do, they’re offensive line is pretty good and their tailback, they trust him and he goes and makes the plays he’s supposed to make,” Nickell said. “They are a physical football team. They are a heavy run team, heavy inside zone, heavy power. It’s going to be a challenge for our guys to be able to defend the run properly.”
Defiance holds a narrow 28-26 record all-time over the Spartans as they head into their 55th meeting. The Yellow Jackets have lost five of the last six contests in the series.
