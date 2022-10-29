TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Following getting their first win of the season against Anderson last week, Defiance College football traveled to Rose-Hulman and fell 76-35 on Saturday.
It was complete domination in the first half by the Fightin' Engineers (5-3, 5-0 HCAC) as they put up 62 points and led 62-14 headed into the break.
Quarterback Miguel Robertson was 23-of-29 passing for 324 yards and seven touchdowns, all coming in the first half. Jalien Hobbs, Daniel Heury and Adam Tice-Saliu each had two touchdown receptions. Hobbs (119) and Heury (107) were each over 100 yards receving. Lane Shelton led the team in rushing with 15 carries for 113 yards and two scores.
Rose-Hulman outgained Defiance (1-7, 1-4 HCAC) 596-413 in the game. Jordan Ambrose went 11-for-24 passing for 101 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Ambrose went out with an injury at the beginning of the fourth quarter and was replaced by fresman Jehlani Warren who had a stellar showing going 4-for-7 for 112 yards and a touchdown. Warren also ran for 48 yards on five carries.
Michael Martin (2 rec., 83 yards) and Da'Realyst Clark (2 rec., 67 yards) were the top receivers for the Yellow Jackets. Cooper Sloan led the team in rushing with six carries for 79 yards and a 30-yard fourth quarter score. Tyshaun Freeman had 12 carries for 50 yards.
Defiance will travel back home next week for their final home contest against a Manchester team (1-7, 0-5 HCAC) that has lost seven-straight games.
Defiance 7 7 7 14 - 35
Rose-Hulman 28 34 7 7 - 76
RH - Hobbs 24-pass from Robertson (kick good).
RH - Gresock 3-pass from Robertson (kick good).
RH - Shelton 6-run (kick good).
D - Bighams 7-pass from Ambrose (Sanchez kick).
RH - Tice-Saliu 43-pass from Robertson (kick good).
D - Clark 46-pass from Ambrose (Sanchez kick).
RH - Hobbs 78-kickoff return (kick no good).
RH - Tice-Saliu 24-pass form Robertson (kick good).
RH - Hobbs 59-pass from Robertson (kick good).
RH - Huery 5-pass from Robertson (kick good).
RH - Shelton 41-run (kick good).
D - Ambrose 10-run (Sanchez kick).
RH - Smith 11-run (kick good).
D - Martin 23-pass from Warren (Sanchez kick).
D - Sloan 30-run (Sanchez kick).
