CINCINNATI — Despite 21 points and 217 yards in the fourth quarter alone for Defiance College football, the Yellow Jackets stayed winless on the season with a 55-35 road loss to Mount. St. Joseph.
Defiance (0-5, 0-2 HCAC), saw a new starting quarterback as freshman Jehlani Warren got the start in favor Seth Pearson following an injury to starter Jordan Ambrose last week.
Warren hailing from Palmetto Florida and Cypress Creek High School was 12-of-26 for 161 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in his debut. He also led the team in rushing with 31 carries for 115 yards.
It took Warren and the Yellow Jackets offense a little bit to get going though as Mount St. Joseph (5-0, 2-0 HCAC) opened up a 41-7 lead at halftime behind six total touchdowns from Lions signal caller Josh Taylor (four passing, one rushing, one receiving).
Defiance's lone touchdown in the half came off of a 75-yard kick return in the first half from Da'Realyst Clark. That would be one of two scores from Clark as he would catch a 47-yard pass from Warren eight seconds into the fourth quarter that made the score 41-21.
Tyshaun Freeman, DC's starting running back who returned after missing week four with an AC joint injury, scored the lone touchdown of the third quarter with a two yard run. Freeman finished with 11 carries for 45 yards and two scores as he scored again from two yards out with 4:43 left in the fourth quarter.
Taylor got his fifth passing touchdown and seventh total touchdown of the day with a 39-yard pass to Joey Newton in the fourth quarter as the Lions brought him back on after sitting him for the third quarter. Taylor finished the day going 15-of-21 for 244 yards and six touchdown passes. His leading receiver was Joey Newton who had five catches for 80 yards. Seven players had at least 20 yards receiving for the Lions including Taylor, who caught a 24-yard touchdown pass.
Defiance's last touchdown came on a Warren six-yard pass to Deyante Fowler with four seconds left in the game. It was Fowler's only catch on the day Clark led the way with three catches for 80 yards while Michael Martin had three catches for 48 yards.
For the game Mount St. Joseph outgained Defiance 450-345 and avenged their loss to the Yellow Jackets a season ago which was Defiance's only win on the season.
Defiance is back on the road next Saturday to take on Franklin who comes into the contest 2-3, 2-0 HCAC with wins against Bluffton and Anderson. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. from Faught Stadium in Franklin, Indiana.
DC MSJ
First downs 19 26
Rushing yards 47-184 23-91
Passing yards 161 359
Total yards 345 450
Passing 12-26-1 25-37-0
Fumbles-lost 2-1 0-0
Penalties 6-52 4-45
Defiance 7 0 7 21
Mount St. Joseph 21 20 0 14
MSJ - Porter Jr. 13-pass from Taylor (Farfsing kick).
MSJ - Pollard 36-pass from Taylor (Farfsing kick).
DC - Clark 75-kick return (Sanchez kick).
MSJ - Taylor 5-run. (Farfsing kick).
MSJ - Taylor 24-pass from Ayler (Farfsing kick).
MSJ - Porter Jr. 27-pass from Taylor (Farfsing kick no good).
MSJ - Brock 19-pass from Taylor (Farfsing kick).
DC - Freeman 2-run (Sanchez kick).
DC - Clark 47-pass from Warren (Sanchez kick).
MSJ - Newton 39-pass from Taylor (Farfsing kick).
MSJ - Mckenzie 2-pass from Prather (Farfsing kick).
DC - Freeman 2-run (Sanchez kick).
DC - Fowler 6-pass from Warren (Sanchez kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Defiance - Warren 31-115, Freeman 11-45, Deisler 5-24. MSJ - Beachem Jr. 7-62, McKenzie 7-36, Taylor 3-4, Turner 4-4, Humphrey 1-(-6), Prather 1-(-9). PASSING: Defiance - Warren 12-26-161-2. MSJ - Taylor 15-21-244-5; Prather 9-15-91-1; Ayler 1-1-24-1. RECEIVING: Defiance - Clark 3-80; Martin 3-48; Rome 1-18; Fowler 1-6; Deisler 1-6; Scott 1-3; Brown 1-1; Bighams 1-(-1). MSJ - Newton 5-80; Dine 3-51; Owens 4-44; Porter Jr. 2-40; Pollard 1-36; Delgado 1-27; Taylor 1-24; Beachem Jr. 2-16; Jones 1-14; Powell III 1-12; Harvel 2-11; Turner 1-2; Mckenzie 1-2.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.