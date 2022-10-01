For the third-straight week, Defiance College football was right in the game at halftime, 30 minutes away from potentially picking up their first win.
But for the third-straight week, the Yellow Jackets (0-4, 0-1 HCAC) fell short again in the second half, being outscored 23-6 and dropped their first conference matchup of the season to Hanover (1-3, 1-0 HCAC) 37-20.
It was homecoming weekend the Yellow Jackets as they saw several former athletes and teams including the 1959-60 undefeated football team and the 1995-96 women's basketball team inducted into the Defiance College athletics hall of fame.
In the game, Defiance was banged up for much of the game as quarterback Jordan Ambrose came into the game nursing a shoulder injury and after throwing his sixth and seventh touchdown passes of the season in the first half, went down hard on that shoulder late in the second quarter, and was ruled out for the game.
The Yellow Jackets also played the game without their leading rusher Tyshaun Freeman who was averaging 84 yards a contest. Their second-string running back Jacob Deisler was hurt in the second quarter and didn’t return either.
The result was after drawing even with the Panthers at 14 at halftime, seeing just one score to their name early in the third quarter and suffering another defeat.
Hanover scored twice in two drives in the third quarter with a touchdown to open the half and a field goal on their ensuing drive.
At the beginning for the fourth quarter, leading by just ten, senior quarterback Matthew Weimer and company drove the ball 88-yards in eight minutes to score another touchdown and go ahead by 16.
First-year head coach Bill Nickell, who inherited a program that went 1-9 a season ago, attributes a lot of their struggles to undisciplined play on both sides of the ball.
“They had a 20-plus play drive to start that fourth quarter that took eight minutes off the clock in a 10-point game. We had penalties that extended that drive,” Nickell said. “We have to grow up in certain regards. We are getting better in some ways but that is what is hurting us right now. This game was 51-0 last year so we are getting better but we certainly had opportunities to go out and win that game.”
Defiance did have chances to win the game even after the long drive as a missed extra point kept the Panther lead at two scores.
On the ensuing drive, Defiance faced a fourth and 17 from their own 38, went for it and got it thanks to a nifty one-handed snag by Devon Brown. Roughing the passer was also called on the play and after the 26-yard gain plus 15 yards Defiance found themselves on the Hanover 21 in one play.
It took just four plays for backup quarterback Seth Pearson to find third-string back Cooper Sloan for a nine-yard score. The conversion, however, was no good and it stayed a 10-point game.
Defiance then opted for a surprise onside kick on the next play, which they recovered. But after going four-and-out on the ensuing drive, Hanover drove it 49 yards for a touchdown, capping the game off with an Austin Oppel 13-yard run.
Besides a couple of nice desperation plays by Pearson made on their lone scoring drive of the second half, the Defiance offense found it hard to move the ball offensively. But with Ambrose slated to be out for “a while” according to Nickell. The Yellow Jackets will have to find a way to make it work as HCAC play trucks along.
“We’re a next man up mentality, across the board, everybody prepares the same way so when you get an opportunity, you’re ready to go,” Nickell said. “We compte at every position each week so the best player, the most prepared player is going to be out there. Seth stepped up, we believe in him and we still do and he’s going to be our guy next week.”
In the first half, Ambrose and the offense were cooking again, after putting up just shy of 500 yards of offense in the prior two weeks.
He administered an 80-yard, five minute drive at the end of the first quarter and found Paulding High School graduate Deisler on a screen from nine-yards out for a diving score by the junior.
Ambrose had two runs on third and long, one on third and 20, that kept the drive alive. Hanover scored on the ensuing drive on a Blake Huffman one-yard run, but Defiance answered again as with 6:38 left in the first half the Jackets went back in front with a 31-yard pass to the back corner of the endzone from Ambrose to Tawann Rome.
That’s Rome’s fourth touchdown catch of the season, but it was his only catch of the entire day as the film has gotten out after the sophomore put up 280 yards receiving in the first three weeks, and the Panthers constantly had a safety over the top in coverage on him.
Nickell stressed that the Yellow Jackets will work on finding new ways to get their top playmaker so far this season the ball in space.
“They watch film too,” Nickell said. “It gave us opportunities to get the ball around a little bit more and it changed our attack, but there will be some things that we’ll have in our pocket to be able to move him around and do some things as well.”
The Yellow Jackets will attempt to gather their bearings and heal up this week as they prepare for a two-game conference road trip.
Next week, they’ll travel to Mount St. Joseph for a battle with the Lions who come into the contest 4-0.
Hanover 0 14 10 13 - 37
Defiance 7 7 0 6 - 20
D - Deisler 9-pass from Ambrose (Sanchez kick).
H - Huffman 1-run (kick good).
D - Rome 31-pass from Ambrose (Sanchez kick).
H - Weimer 1-run (kick good).
H - Roudebush 13-pass from Weimer (kick good).
H - 25-field goal.
H - Peck 15-pass from Weimer (kick no good).
D - Sloan 9-pass from Pearson (conversion no good).
H - Oppel 13-run (kick good).
