TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – On the road in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play, the Defiance College football team lost, 53-6, to the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Fightin’ Engineers at Cook Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Rose-Hulman scored touchdowns on pass plays of 52 and 5 yards to lead 14-0 after one quarter. The Fightin’ Engineers added a safety, fumble recovery for a touchdown and field goal in the second period, increasing their advantage to 26-0 at halftime.
After Rose-Hulman upped its lead to 32-0 on a 26-yard touchdown run, Defiance got on the scoreboard when Cole Recker (Monument, Colo./Lewis Palmer) found Machari Bighams (Homersville, Ga./Clinch County) with a 24-yard touchdown pass, which capped off a four-play, 47-yard scoring drive to make it a 32-6 game.
In the fourth quarter, the hosts reached the end zone three times, first on a 1-yard run and then with a 19-yard pass. The final score came on the ground from 4 yards out.
For the Yellow Jackets, Recker ended with 11 completions, throwing for a game-high 129 yards. Terry Geiger (Columbus, Ohio/Columbus Crusaders) caught three passes for 67 yards while Bighams also had three receptions. Amin Shaheed (Fayetteville, Ga./Sandy Creek) rushed for 40 yards on just two carries.
Defensively for DC, Steven Lucas (Warren, Mich./Center Line) recorded a game-best 10 tackles, forced fumble and fumble recovery while Andres Riley-Clark (Copperas Grove, Texas/Copperas Grove) and Jaylen Redd (Memphis, Tenn./Germantown) tallied nine tackles apiece. Freshmen Damon Thomas (Imperial Beach, Calif./Mar Vista) and Ja’qway Janvier (Miami Gardens, Fla./Mater Academy Charter) chipped in with two tackles for loss and two pass breakups, respectively.
The Fightin’ Engineers move to 6-2 overall, including 5-1 in the HCAC. Defiance, which falls to 0-8 overall and 0-5 in conference action, returns home to host the Manchester University Spartans next Saturday. Kickoff of the HCAC contest is slated for 1:30 p.m. at Justin F. Coressel Stadium.
DC R-H
First Downs 10 25
Rush-Yds 28-(-90) 58-289
Pass Yds 129 201
Total Yds 39 490
Passing 11-38-2 16-30-0
Fum-Lost 2-1 2-1
Pen-Yds 3-20 3-45
Defiance 0 0 6 0 — 6
Rose-Hulman 14 12 6 21 — 53
R-H — Thomas 52-pass from Dion (Tuttle kick).
R-H — Dion 5-pass from Wight (Tuttle kick).
R-H — Safety.
R-H — Phillips 5-fumble recovery (Tuttle kick).
R-H — Tuttle 25-field goal.
R-H — Welshans 26-run (kick failed).
D — Bighams 24-pass from Recker (pass failed).
R-H — Welshans 1-run (Tuttle kick).
R-H — Bonnee 19-pass from Morris (Clark kick).
R-H — Sands 4-run (Clark kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Defiance — Shaheed 2-40, Wilkins 5-6, Thompson 4-6, Beckford 3-2, Bighams 1-(-5), team 4-(-66), Recker 9-(-73). Rose-Hulman — Welshans 14-95, Wight 22-88, Hatch 9-40, Johnson 5-37, Thomas 1-12, Morris 2-11, Shelton 1-10, Dion 2-9, Sands 1-4, team 1-(-17). PASSING: Defiance — Recker 11-38-129-2. Rose-Hulman — Morris 11-24-125-0, Dion 4-5-71-0, Wight 1-1-5-0. RECEIVING: Defiance — Geiger 3-67, Shaheed 1-30, Bighams 3-25, Beckford 1-3, Wilkins 1-3, Santora 2-1. Rose-Hulman — Thomas 7-97, Zimmerman 1-26, Bonnee 1-19, Roberts 1-15, Sturgeon 1-11, Wight 1-10, Dobbs 1-7, Welshans 1-6, Dion 1-5, Ballard 1-5.
