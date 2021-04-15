The Defiance College football team will close the spring season with a chance to get to three wins as the Yellow Jackets will head to Indiana to face off against Franklin.
The Grizzlies come in at 3-3 and have lost two in a row. After falling at Rose-Hulman 34-14 two weeks ago, Franklin lost last week at home against Hanover 56-21. The game was close until Hanover outscored the Grizzlies 35-7 in the second half to pull away.
Like 2-4 Defiance, its young players that are leading the Grizzlies. Franklin comes in averaging 263.5 passing yards a game, with freshman quarterback Dane Andrews leading the way. Andrews has played in all six games Franklin has played this spring, throwing for 1,450 yards on 92-of-176 passing. He has 10 touchdown passes and five interceptions.
The top pass-catcher for the Grizzlies is sophomore Jarrett Gilson. Gilson has caught 41 passes for 582 yards four TDs. Gilson also averages 20.5 yards on kickoff returns and 14 yards on seven punt returns.
Franklin also runs for 172.7 yards a game. Another freshman is the top ballcarrier for the Grizzlies, as Derek Thompson has 607 yards, which is just over 100 yards a game. Thompson has also run for six scores.
Defensively, Franklin allows 255.5 passing yards a game and 208.2 rushing yards a game. Last week, Hanover ran for 255 yards in the win.
Despite the loss last week, Defiance did see another player earn an individual award. Defensive lineman Richard Pope IV was named a HCAC Athlete of the Week with his 10 tackle performance against Bluffton. He had four tackles for loss, with one sack.
On the season, Pope leads the HCAC in tackles for loss (10.5) and sacks (5.5). Pope leads the DC defense that is allowing just 101 rushing yards a game.
The Yellow Jackets will look to get to three wins for the first time since 2016 when the Jackets went 5-5 with the contest against Franklin. Defiance had a chance to battle back against Bluffton, but lost the ball on downs late in the game.
Nazavious Williams steppped up, filling in again for Tyshaun Freeman. Williams ran for 191 yards and two scores in the loss. Freeman did see some action, running for 31 yards on 10 carries.
The run game continues to be a strength for the Yellow Jackets. Defiance is running for 186.3 yards per game this season.
In the wet weather, quarterback Daylon Lange completed 6-of-12 passes for 65 yards against Bluffton.
The meeting between DC and Franklin will be the 22nd all-time. Franklin leads the series 17-4. Kickoff at Franklin Saturday is set for 2:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.