HANOVER, Ind. — The Defiance football team fell in a road Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference match-up against Hanover on Saturday afternoon, 51-0.

Junior Isiah Watts led the Defiance offense with 75 passing yards, while also rushing for 12 yards for the Yellow Jackets (0-6, 0-3 HCAC). Sophomore Salah Edwards caught four passes for 41 yards while senior Amin Shaheed added two catches for 37 yards.

Junior Thomas Coltrain led the Yellow Jacket defense with 14 tackles, including 2.5 sacks and 3 tackles-for-loss against the Panthers (3-3, 2-1 HCAC).

After falling behind 14-0 after the first quarter, Defiance saw the Panthers break things open with a 21-0 advantage in the second stanza alone to take a five-TD advantage into the break.

The Yellow Jackets next return home to take on Mt. St. Joseph in HCAC play on Saturday, October 23. Kick-off is set to start at 1:30 p.m.

