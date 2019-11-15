The last game of the season, the rivalry for The Hammer against Bluffton, will give the Defiance College one more chance at a win this season when the Yellow Jackets host the Beavers Saturday at Coressel Stadium.
Defiance fell to 0-9 on the season last week with a tough 19-0 loss to Manchester.
“We played a spirited game last week against Manchester,” said Defiance coach Manny Matsakis. “I saw a lot of positive things. I think our whole defensive staff has done a good job. We played Manchester earlier in the year and they scored over 50 on us.”
The DC defense was only responsible for 10 of the points. Manchester took a 2-0 lead on a safety, and scored its first touchdown on an interception return.
The 19 points allowed set a season low for the Yellow Jacket defense.
“Two points were on a safety that the offense gave us and one touchdown was a pick-six,” said Matsakis. “No matter how you look at it, the defense had the least-scored upon game of the season.”
Freshman defensive back Michael Myers led the charge with the Defiance defense. He had five tackles, a fumble recovery and interception, plus broke up two passes.
“Michael Myers had his best game of the season,” said Matsakis. “I was fired up about the passion he played with. Across the board, they (the defense) played with more passion. As a unit, they played better.”
Now, Defiance will need to work on an offense that was kept off the scoreboard for the third time in its last four games.
“We had receivers open all over the place,” Matsakis said of the passing game. “We couldn’t target them. There was a lack of efficiency.”
The Yellow Jackets started with Cole Recker, then saw Kardierre Love and Jayelin Luke play before settling on Reggie Washington in the second half.
Recker, Love and Luke combined to go 1 of 13 passing for five yards with an interception.
“We made multiple changes in the first half,” said Matsakis on the quarterbacks. “At halftime, I made the decision to go back to Reggie Washington. We created some explosive plays and moved the ball a little better.”
The running game also saw some new faces. Freshman Brandon Beckford stepped up to lead the Yellow Jackets with 53 yards.
“One guy showed up and that was Brandon Beckford,” said Matsakis. “He’s a slight-built guy who has some moves and can do some things. It was his best game of the season.”
Now, Defiance will close the season against its bitter northwest Ohio rival in Bluffton.
“I always knew it was a big rivalry,” Matsakis said of the game. “I knew what it was about. I know to our alums it means something. I think it means more to our alumni than the current student body. I think we need to do something from a school spirit standpoint. We have to embrace it. It’s a heck of a game.
“Regardless of record, we want to put our best foot forward and see how we can do,” continued the DC coach. “If you can close out the season with a victory, it’ll do a lot going into the offseason.”
The game will be the 95th in the series between the two teams. Bluffton leads the all-time series 47-45-2, and have won two in a row and eight of the last nine.
Matsakis hopes the recent one-sided results hasn’t dulled the Defiance side of the rivalry.
“It has to be different,” he said of the rivalry. “We know they are going to be fired up. Our guys who have been here know what they are going to face. I want to make this as huge of a game for us as it is for them. I haven’t felt like it is.”
The veteran coach is hoping the older guys in the program can help the younger guys understand what the game against the Beavers is all about.
“The seniors have to step up and explain what this is to the younger guys,” mentioned Matsakis. “We have to embrace it. I’m excited about Saturday. It’s a chance to finish on a high note.”
Bluffton comes in at 2-7 overall and 2-4 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference. The Beavers had a two-game winning streak snapped last week with a 10-0 loss to Franklin.
Quarterback Keel Watson IV has come in and sparked the Bluffton offense. In the last three games, he’s completed 34 of 74 passes for 452 yards with three touchdowns.
“What I’ve seen,” said Matsakis, “they are a team, when they went to a new quarterback, started winning. They played a really good game against Franklin last week and lost 10-0. They are on the upswing with a lot of veterans.”
Running back Darian Greeley leads the team with 769 yards rushing.
“They have a great running back,” admitted Matsakis. “One of the best in our conference.”
Bluffton comes in with a few local players on the team. On offense, Cade McClellan (Edgerton) has played eight games on the offensive line. On defense, Bishop Roberson (Defiance) and Chase Masters (Hilltop) have seen action at linebacker. Ronald Vargyas (Delta) has an interception.
Kickoff at Coressel Stadium is set for 1:30 p.m.
