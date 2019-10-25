Fresh from a week off, the Defiance College football team is ready to return to the road, as the Yellow Jackets head to Franklin, Indiana to face the Grizzlies.
Head coach Manny Matsakis and his staff used the week to see what they had on their roster.
“I think we got a lot done, considering where we are,” Matsakis said on the bye week. “We got a lot of guys healthy. We were able to have a pretty good set of practices last week.”
They even had a mid-week scrimmage to put some players who haven’t seen much action into game situations.
“The exciting thing was that we got to see a lot of players,” added Matsakis. “We had a scrimmage Wednesday and every quarterback got some drives. We were able to see guys react and play. It was something guys could grow from.”
The staff even found a few players who were down on the depth chart that will now make contributions on Saturday.
“I think we found a couple guys in there that’ll be featured this week in the Franklin game that weren’t getting very many reps before,” said Matsakis. “It was really fun. I really enjoyed it.”
The biggest takeaway from the scrimmage was the play of quarterbacks. Every signal-caller on the roster – except for starter Reggie Washington – got in on the live action.
“We let all the quarterbacks go and they all made some plays,” said Matsakis. “We got to see some guys make plays and its exciting for the future. We’ve got good players on both sides of the ball that showed up.
“I wasn’t expecting them to be as polished as they were, considering the limited amount of reps some of them get during the season,” added Matsakis.
With all that out of the way, the Jackets can now focus on a Franklin team that enters the game with a 3-4 overall record and a count of 2-2 in the HCAC. The Grizzlies lost last week at home to Manchester, 30-21.
“Historically, they have been a great football program,” stated Matsakis. “They’ve had some Hall of Fame coaches. The university has supported them well, over time that’s No. 1.”
Defiance will face a different look than the past few games. Franklin has a more balances attack with 1,493 yards in the air and 1,320 amassed on the ground.
A group of seniors leads the offensive attack for the Grizzlies. Running backs Jacob Earl (504 yards, 6 TDs) and Austin Grunden (398 yards, 4 TDs) leads the team in rushing. Quarterback Braden Smith is third on the team with 191 yards rushing, plus has thrown for 1,181 yards and 11 touchdowns.
The receiving corps is also led by a pair of seniors in Cole Daab (19 catches, 336 yards) and Joey Siderewicz (21 catches, 241 yards).
“Franklin is good,” added the Defiance coach. “They are stinging right now. We’re going to be dealing with a group of upset coaches and young men. I don’t think that stuff is going to matter. The team that makes the least mistakes and gets the most turnovers will be in a position to win the game.”
Turnovers have been a problem for the Grizzles, who are minus-7 in turnovers this season. Defiance is hoping to use that to jump out early.
“We always talk about starting fast, and we need to,” said Matsakis. “As coaches, we’re tired of not starting fast and our players are tired of that. In order to start fast, you have to practice that way. You have to come out with the intention of that happening.”
Kickoff at Faught Stadium in Franklin is set for 1:30 p.m.
