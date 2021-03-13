After being away for what had to feel like an eternity, the Defiance College football team finally took the field for the first time since beating Bluffton to end the 2019 season.
Unfortunately, the contest did not go the way the Yellow Jackets had hoped, as they fell at Rose-Hulman 52-6.
“They were a very good team,” DC coach Manny Matsakis said of the Fighting Engineers. “I can see why a lot of people picked them second in the preseason poll.”
Now, up next is a contest against another league favorite on Hanover that doubles as the home opener.
“We’re going to get the Hanover team that was picked to be first in the league,” said Matsakis. “This may be our biggest challenge of the year.”
The game will be the official start to the season for the Panthers. They were scheduled to start Saturday against Mount St. Joseph, but because of COVID-related issues, the game was changed to a scrimmage. Hanover lost players due to contract tracing and didn’t want to throw them right into a game with no practice time.
“What they did, the kids that just got back got to play in the scrimmage,” explained Matsakis. “They were able to play, they just didn’t have any practice. They used that (the game against Mount St. Joseph) as a practice.”
The Jackets fell behind 24-0 after the opening quarter in the loss last week to Rose-Hulman.
“They got up a bunch,” stated the DC coach. “From the second quarter on, we were able to compete. The guys played hard for four quarters.”
The Engineers had a one-play drive and a two-play drive for scores.
“I thought many times, our defense played really well,” said Matsakis. “We just kept putting them in bad situations.”
Offensively, the Jackets were held to nine first downs and 124 total yards.
“Numerous times, early in the game, what got us behind was we’d be in a second-and-two and we’d try to throw a bomb instead of throwing to the guy that’s open for an easy first down or a guy would miss a block and we’d take a sack,” admitted Matsakis.
Matsakis added he’d like to see become a little more aggressive, which comes with experience.
“Our players just need to take that next step,” said the DC coach. “At some point the switch turns on and you become more attack-oriented on offense and defense.”
The third-year DC coach did like some things he saw on special teams. Freshman punter Mathew Bolanos had six punts for a 41-yard average with a long of 54 yards.
“After the first couple, he punted a 41-yard average,” Matsakis said of the freshman punter. “He can boom them. I feel like that is a positive for us.”
Senior Terry Geiger also had a solid game, finishing with 54 yards receiving, plus he added a 34-yard punt return.
“The play of Terry Geiger was great for us,” added Matsakis. “He did a great job on punt returns and made some big plays.”
This week, Matsakis said the focus for the Yellow Jackets will be on things that make the game easier for the players to excel.
“Right now, its mechanics of the game for us,” Matsakis said of the week leading up the Hanover game. “When we are more certain about what we are going to do on any side of the ball, the game slows down and we can play. We’re working a lot more on game situations.”
Kickoff at Coressel Stadium Saturday is set for 2 p.m.
