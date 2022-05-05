Defiance head football coach Earnest Wilson, who was the interim head coach for DC football the entire 2021 season, has stepped down as head coach of the Jackets just five months after being elevated to the full-time head coach.
"I appreciate Defiance College for giving me the chance to go back to head coaching," Wilson said of his brief tenure in Defiance. "I didn't intend to leave Defiance College but another opportunity has come up that pays very well."
According to a tweet from Lynn Groll, Wilson will be headed to Major League Football, a new professional football league that will consist of 24 teams. The inaugural season is set to begin in the fall of 2022.
Wilson himself would not comment on where specifically his next venture would be but said that it would become public knowledge in the next 24 hours.
At the helm of the Yellow Jackets last season, Wilson and his team compiled a record of 1-9, 1-6 HCAC with their lone win a 14-13 upset win Mount St. Joseph who finished 6-4, 5-2 HCAC, good for a second place finish in the conference standings.
Wilson, who was a professor in the sports management department at Defiance College, is regretful about leaving his position at Defiance but says that he "had to make decisions for both my family and myself."
"I hate it for the kids, both the athletes and the students I was teaching. I was a professor, I enjoy teaching the kids and I enjoy coaching," Wilson said. "It was nothing that Defiance did."
Wilson came to Defiance with an extensive resume, coaching in some capacity at every level of college football and when he was elevated to the full-time head coach.
He spoke about his journey to Defiance College and the many bumps in the road that came before, including going to play Miami University as the head coach of DI FCS Savannah State, who Wilson said didn't have a weight room or spring football in his time with the school.
He believes circumstances like that led to a 2-23 record as the head coach of the Tigers, and unfair criticism that followed him all the way to his hiring of head coach at Defiance. Wilson then went on to be CIAA coach of the year in 2016 as head coach of Elizabeth City State. He started coaching at Defiance as an assistant in 2018.
"I saw a guy talking about this and that and everything else on social media about me and they didn't know I was a Division I head coach," Wilson said. "And then in the next chapter I was coach of the year."
Wilson also has experience coaching at the professional level with stints in the Indoor Football League and the second tier of the Arena Football League from 199-2002.
Defiance College will now begin the search for their third head football coach in the last nine months.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.